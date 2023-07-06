Entertainment & Activities

Shore Excursions

Shore excursions are included in the cruise price and range from a tour of Angkor Wat, the jaw-dropping 12th-century jungle temple in Cambodia, to visiting Ho Chi Minh City highlights like the Independence Palace and the Notre Dame Cathedral. Off-the-beaten path excursions include visiting a Vietnamese bee farm and a Cambodian pottery village, where passengers can wander around an enclave of rural huts, sample the local palm liquor and buy handmade wood and ceramic objects. Guides are local, and an English-speaking interpreter is guaranteed, regardless of the number of English-speaking passengers onboard.

Daytime and Evening Entertainment

The ship's staff sometimes puts on a show, but after dinner, passengers mostly create their own diversions by playing cards or board games, reading or conversing.

Enrichment

Guides deliver onboard talks about the past and present of Vietnam and Cambodia. Classic Khmer dance performances are featured in Siem Reap and Pnomh Penh. Other cultural experiences include visits to local villages and craft studios to see firsthand how traditional wood carving and stonework are done. There's also a visit to a local school.

Indochine II Bars and Lounges

A 1,184-square-foot panoramic lounge/bar on the Sun Deck provides expansive views, as well as nooks for quiet conversation. This is the go-to spot before and after dinner. A four-stool bar is tucked into one corner, where cocktails ($4 to $7), beer ($4), wine ($4) and espresso drinks ($2.50 to $3) are served. Elsewhere, a mix of built-in sofas and comfy armchairs in a mix of cheerful sunflower yellow and white, face panoramic windows on either side of the ship. It's a pleasant place to sit back with a beverage and drink in the view.

Outside on the adjoining Sun Deck, there's a second small bar. Tables, chairs and sofas are arranged in conversational groupings, including some sheltered by a sun shade. Also, here are plenty of chaises, four double beach beds and four swinging basket chairs. AstroTurf and lots of potted palms create a tropical atmosphere.

Indochine II Outside Recreation

The Sun Deck's pool isn't lengthy enough for serious lap swimmers, but at 10-by-56 feet, it's bigger than those on many river ships, and provides a cool respite from the tropical heat. Another plus: It's covered by a sunshade and is open 24 hours. The whole deck area is fabulous, with the sun beds and swinging chairs lending a nice touch.

Indochine II Services

A tiny shop in the reception area sells T-shirts, scarves and a few other basic souvenirs. Games and books are shelved in the main lounge, though they're in French. Onboard laundry service is extremely reasonable, with costs ranging from $1 to $3 per item and a 24-hour turnaround time.