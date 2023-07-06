Daytime dress is strictly casual, and, in the steamy climate of the Mekong, light, breathable garb is advisable. Passengers dress up a bit for dinner, but you won't need to pack any finery. Sundresses, skirts or cotton pants for women, and nice slacks and button-down shirts for men are as formal as it gets. Do pack suitably modest clothing for temple visits. In some locales, most notably Angor Wat, knees and shoulders must be covered, and throwing a scarf or sarong around your shoulders or waist won't do. Sensible shoes are paramount, too, since you'll be climbing over stones and walking on uneven ground at temple sites. Packing waterproof footwear is a good idea, since the rainy season (May to November) can bring sudden, torrential downpours.

Indochine II Inclusions

CroisiEurope prides itself on offering comprehensive packages at competitive rates. To that end, shore excursions and gratuities to shipboard staff are included in the cruise fare. Tips to excursion guides and drivers are not. To streamline that tipping process, the cruise director will collect gratuities at the start of the cruise (suggested amount is $30 per person for the 11-day itinerary) and distribute them along the way. (It's a nice gesture to make a small cash donation at temples and pagodas.)

Coffee, tea and cold bottled water are always available on the Sun Deck. Bottled water is also provided in the cabins. One beer, mineral water or soft drink is served gratis at lunch and dinner.

Wi-Fi in the ship's public areas is free, though it's not always fast or reliable.

The onboard currency is the U.S. dollar, which is also the preferred currency in Cambodia. In Vietnam, the official currency is the dong, and though some large shops might accept U.S. dollars, you might pay a premium. In off-the-beaten path spots in Vietnam, it's best to carry local currency.