The ship sails between Siem Reap, Cambodia, and Ho Chi Minh City on 11-day itineraries from August to April. Its shallow draft enables it to navigate Cambodia's vast Tonle Sap Lake and river (a tributary of the Mekong) longer into the season than many river ships. At 213 feet long by 43 feet wide, Indochine II is proportioned to fit through the Cho Gao Canal in Ho Chi Minh City. That means passengers can overnight onboard at the start or end of a cruise for easy access to the bustling Vietnamese city, a convenience most other lines in the region don't offer.

Launched in Phnom Penh in September 2017, Indochine II's first official cruise was not without hiccups. The cruise director appeared overwhelmed. (Note to management: She could use an assistant!) Having just transferred from a CroisiEurope ship in Russia, the cruise director was still dusting off her English as the trip got underway. And some basic procedures -- like booking spa appointments or reporting cabin glitches -- didn't seem to be in place.

That said, the predominantly Cambodian crew is helpful and affable. And shore excursions are led by local professional guides who really know their stuff. With years of experience already in the region, CroisiEurope is in a good position to move quickly past any inaugural glitches to provide a more-than-satisfactory way to explore Southeast Asia, in style and comfort.