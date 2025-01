Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Gerard Schmitter

My wife and I selected this cruise because we had heard good things about the value of CroisiEurope and we really wanted to see the Rhine river region. Before taking the cruise we looked at the reviews on this site and other sites and everything was mostly positive - this was our experience as well. We stayed in room 362, which is on the upper deck, and I would definitely recommend it to anyone ...