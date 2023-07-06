Food is a top consideration for any cruise. And there's no question which culture's culinary traditions rule onboard Croisi. Food is French, without apology, but also without pretense.

Called a restaurant, the ship's main dining room on Deck 2 is done up in more purple and pink hues. A serving station in the center dominates the room and includes an espresso maker and a buffet bar at breakfast. Round tables seat six comfortably, and the space holds everyone onboard without feeling too cramped. The dining room is accessible from all floors via several spiral staircases.

A very important point to note: Lunch and dinner menus are set. Passengers have little choice in what they're served, apart from certain dietary restrictions, like vegetarianism, which are honored. Menus are posted an evening ahead in the reception area and on televisions in the public rooms. If you need to request an alternative to what's being served, speak with reception well in advance.

The food is good onboard the ship, but it's very rich and very French. There are really no options, apart from the breakfast buffet, that could be called light. Expect to be served French classics like foie gras and veal and lots of sauces where butter is a major component. Lunch and dinner are waiter-served, three- or four-course set menus with an appetizer, followed by a main and dessert and sometimes a cheese dish. Espresso coffee is served with dessert; decaffeinated is available. Complimentary wine is served with lunch and dinner, and you can choose from reds, whites, roses and sparkling. It's all French and very good.

The waitstaff is friendly, efficient and hardworking, especially given the fact that there are two waiter-served meals per day. The dining room operates like a well-oiled machine. You'll never feel rushed over your food -- the French wouldn't allow that! -- but meals are always finished in their allotted time, and that's mainly to do with the well-trained staff. The breakfast buffet has a wide variety of options, from cold deli meats and yogurt to fruit, eggs, sausage and an abundance of bread. Coffee and milk pitchers are provided at each table at breakfast.

There's nothing in the way of snacks between meals, even at the two bars, though drinks are served all day.