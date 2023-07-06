Entertainment & Activities

Gerard Schmitter has neither the space nor the aspiration to offer ocean cruise levels of entertainment. Typically, days are spent ashore exploring, and on days when the boat is sailing, sightseeing tips and trivia are given (in French and English) over the loudspeakers. Quizzes are offered, too, and can be picked up from reception.

Shore excursions are priced in euros, along with everything else onboard, and can cost as little as 15 euros. The quintessential half-day guided tour of Heidelberg and its castle runs 39 euros.

During the evening and on chilly days, the main lounge on Deck 2 is the entertainment hub on the boat. It features the lounge bar on the port side. Swivel chairs line the bar with its two beers on tap, espresso maker, wines and spirits. The dance floor-cum-stage is directly in front of the bar. The main lounge is surrounded by hip- to head-height windows and decorated in mauve, cream and muted gold. Fabric plants and modern sculpture-like lighting fixtures are dotted throughout the space. The prow of the ship is visible and accessible from the lounge, with the ship's engraved bell taking pride of place.

The main lounge bar is the spot for after-dinner entertainment. This ranges from traditional regional entertainment to crew shows and keyboard music from the resident musician. The lounge is open from 9:30 a.m. to midnight, though it will stay open later on livelier nights. Port talks and lectures also take place in the main lounge, but only on cruises of six days or longer.

For a more intimate space, head to the Piano Bar at the aft of the ship on Deck 3. In addition to clusters of sofas and chairs, it offers a flat-screen TV and a small bar with beer on tap and an espresso maker. Doors lead to a small outdoor area with wicker indoor-outdoor chairs and sofas, along with built-in wooden benches; it's a perfect spot to watch the scenery drift into the distance.