France Review

4 reviews
CroisiEurope's France, a 159-passenger vessel based on the Seine, one of Europe's most famous rivers.

At 360 feet long, France is the smaller version of CroisiEurope's other three-deck European ships, which are 360 feet. However, instead of providing the same ratio of cabins in relation to the size, the line has reduced the number of staterooms on France to provide more spacious public areas.

There are 78 cabins, which are situated on the main and upper decks. They all have floor-to-ceiling picture windows and include wide-screen TVs, hair dryers, safes and air-conditioning.

In addition to the two cabin decks, there's also a sun deck, and other public areas include a panoramic lounge and bar.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by France's culinary tradition. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. Alain Bohn, the company's head chef, is a member of the gastronomic culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France, which champions French food and drink.

CroisiEurope has introduced an all-inclusive "open bar," and fares now include complimentary drinks from the bar in addition mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes Champagne and drinks on the wine list.

Passengers: 159
Launched: 2001
Shore Excursions: 41

Europe

Budapest, Passau

CroisiEurope France departs from Budapest and Passau

CroisiEurope France cruises to Passau, Melk, Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, Strasbourg, Cochem, Koblenz, Rudesheim, Speyer, Regensburg, Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Miltenberg, Frankfurt, and Mainz

Cruises on CroisiEurope France start from $679 per person.
Good value river cruise line

It’s our first time with CroisiEurope on a 5-day Rhine river cruise in June from Strasbourg France to Cochem Germany and we thoroughly enjoyed!!!Read More
Wendy N

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

The best cruise ever - highly recommended

Bravo for the chef de cuisine of "France"! The Maître d'hôtel/purser was a very pleasant, extremely service-minded and elegant person of highest class there is.Read More
Bente Strand

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

CroisiEurope Fleet
Gerard Schmitter
4 reviews
La Belle de Cadix
3 reviews
La Belle de l'Adriatique
7 reviews
