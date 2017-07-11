Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Europe

We chose this cruise because of the time of year (tulips in bloom in Amsterdam). We had also heard good things about Croisi so we thought we would give them a try. The planned route of the tour took us to all of the places we wanted to visit along the Rhine. The food was excellent as was the service. We were amazed at how stable the boat was throughout the entire cruise. We passed many ships ...