We chose this cruise because of the time of year (tulips in bloom in Amsterdam). We had also heard good things about Croisi so we thought we would give them a try. The planned route of the tour took us to all of the places we wanted to visit along the Rhine. The food was excellent as was the service. We were amazed at how stable the boat was throughout the entire cruise. We passed many ships ...
We came upon this cruise through the tour company we use in Los Angeles and decided to join. We embarked in Passau, Germany and meandered through one of the most beautiful rivers in the world to Budapest, Hungary.
Our cabin was a tad small particularly the bathroom, but it served the purpose. We were well taken care of by the crew members and were specially pleased with the fine dining ...
The ship itself was nice and clean. Our cabin was a decent size. The beds were extremely comfortable!! We had the upper French balcony. The food was excellent except for the breakfast. There were either very soupy scrambled eggs or boiled. I thought there would be more pastries. There just wasn't much variety. We went in april-the Amsterdam to Antwerp cruise. You couldn't see much ...
We boarded the ship in Tulcea, Romania. The check-in process was very efficient and the crew were very welcoming. The cases were taken by the crew to the correct cabin, and were left outside for us to take in.
We had booked a cabin on the upper deck, which was marketed as a stateroom with a balcony. The balcony was not my definition of a balcony. You have a window which opens and which you can ...