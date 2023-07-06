  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Europe Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
4 reviews
See all photos

The 174-passenger Europe, which sails on the Girone, is one of five similar vessels in CroisiEurope's large fleet of European river cruise ships that measure 360ft.

There are 87 cabins -- all measuring 140 square feet -- which are divided between 41 on the upper deck, 21 on the middle deck and 25 on the main deck. They all have double beds that can be configured as twins, floor-to-ceiling picture windows and include a shower, TV, hair dryer, safe and air conditioning. The ship has one disabled cabin located on the middle deck.

In addition to the three cabin decks, there is a sun deck. The panoramic lounge, with a bar and dance floor, and the dining room are on the middle deck. Other onboard facilities include a library, shop and lift.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage and meals onboard are inspired by French culinary traditions. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. And with Alain Bohn, the company’s head chef, an active member of the French culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France -- which champions French food and drink -- you can expect the menu to be decidedly French. Lunches and dinners are set menus and breakfast is buffet-style, with baguettes, yoghurt, muesli, cold cuts among the options.

In 2014 CroisiEurope introduced an all-inclusive "open bar" and high-season fares now include complimentary drinks from the bar in addition to mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes drinks on the wine list and Champagne.

About

Passengers: 174
Crew: 30
Passenger to Crew: 5.8:1
Launched: 2013
Shore Excursions: 66

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Budapest, Amsterdam, Vienna

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Europe price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find an Europe Cruise from $851

Any Month

More about CroisiEurope Europe

Where does CroisiEurope Europe sail from?

CroisiEurope Europe departs from Budapest, Amsterdam, and Vienna

Where does CroisiEurope Europe sail to?

CroisiEurope Europe cruises to Bucharest, Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Strasbourg, Cologne, Amsterdam, Melk, Regensburg, Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Miltenberg, Frankfurt, Mainz, and Rudesheim

How much does it cost to go on CroisiEurope Europe?

Cruises on CroisiEurope Europe start from $851 per person.
CroisiEurope Europe Cruiser Reviews

Great Rhine River Cruise

We were amazed at how stable the boat was throughout the entire cruise.We will definitely look at taking another Croisi Cruise in the future.Read More
totalerad

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Beautiful Danube

Shore excursions were also arranged for our English speaking group and all the guides spoke perfect English.Though we were only a handful of non-French speaking group, the crew made sure we understood the announcements (French followed by English).Read More
cruiser1379

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Good for a short cruise

The ship itself was nice and clean.Not much to do on the ship but fine for a short river cruise.Read More
dakgrl

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

CroisiEurope Fleet
Gerard Schmitter
4 reviews
La Belle de l'Adriatique
7 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map