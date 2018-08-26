We chose this cruise as it fitted in with our itinerary and we thought the River Elbe would be interesting. We spent 3 days in Prague prior to boarding.
On embarkation we were informed by the purser that the boat would not be going down the Elbe as the water levels were too low and we would instead be going down the canals. We had received no communication from Croisi about this prior to ...
This was our second Croisi Cruise.
The first was for 5 nights out of Bordeaux. Fabulous French food and relaxed itinerary. Just 8 English speakers 2 Americans and 6 Australians
We have started mixing a short cruise between busy land tours for R and R
Eastern Europe overland 14 days- CROISI cruise 8 days -Russia and the Baltic States 14 days
We were aware of low river levels ...