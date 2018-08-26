Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
2 reviews
1-2 of 2 CroisiEurope Elbe Princesse II Cruise Reviews

Very disappointing cruise

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Elbe Princesse II

Rossol
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as it fitted in with our itinerary and we thought the River Elbe would be interesting. We spent 3 days in Prague prior to boarding. On embarkation we were informed by the purser that the boat would not be going down the Elbe as the water levels were too low and we would instead be going down the canals. We had received no communication from Croisi about this prior to ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Avoid the crowds on the Elbe River

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Elbe Princesse II

lizzie johnston
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second Croisi Cruise. The first was for 5 nights out of Bordeaux. Fabulous French food and relaxed itinerary. Just 8 English speakers 2 Americans and 6 Australians We have started mixing a short cruise between busy land tours for R and R Eastern Europe overland 14 days- CROISI cruise 8 days -Russia and the Baltic States 14 days We were aware of low river levels ...
Sail Date: August 2018

