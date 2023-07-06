  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Elbe Princesse II Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
2 reviews
See all photos

Set to debut in spring 2018, the 80-passenger Elbe Princesse will be the third ship in the CroisiEurope fleet to incorporate modern paddle-wheel technology and an ultra-low draft that will enable it to navigate the notoriously shallow waters of the Elbe through Germany and the Czech Republic.

Joining its identical sister ship -- Elbe Princesse -- the latest vessel will sail on round trip cruises between Berlin and Prague on the Elbe and the Vltava rivers. The third paddle-wheel ship in the French-owned fleet, Loire Princesse, sails on the Loire.

Carrying 80 passengers, the 40 cabins on Elbe Princesse II are divided between the two passenger decks, with 24 on the Upper Deck and the remainder on the Main Deck. Upper Deck cabins feature a French balcony with sliding-glass doors, and the Main Deck cabins have large windows.

Currently under construction in Saint-Nazaire, the ship's sleek, modern design will be similar to Elbe Princesse, with bright decor in both the cabins and public areas.

The majority of cabins are standard, measuring 156 square feet, and there are two categories of smaller cabins, that measure 117 square feet or 129 square feet, respectively. There is one wheelchair-accessible cabin, conveniently situated next to Reception, which measures 141 square feet and has a wide doorway and larger bathroom equipped with facilities such as a stool and grab bars. However, it should be noted that the ship does not have a lift and passengers need to be able to negotiate stairs.

All cabins have a bathroom with shower, air conditioning, hair dryer, safe, dressing table/desk, mini-bar, flat-screen satellite TV, cabin-to-cabin phone and radio. Unusual for river cruise lines, the beds -- which can be configured as twins or doubles -- face the window and provide great views of the passing scenery.

Onboard amenities include a lounge bar with large picture windows and a dance floor on the Upper Deck, outdoor patio area and a restaurant on the Main Deck that serves all passengers in one sitting. The line places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by France's culinary tradition, with leisurely served three-course lunches and dinners featuring many of the country's classic dishes. Unlike the majority of other lines, CroisiEurope does not operate an open-seating policy at mealtimes and passengers will be allocated tables at the start of the cruise and be seated with fellow English-speakers. Also, there are set menus at lunch and dinner, with little choice for alternatives. However, vegetarians and passengers with other dietary requirements can be accommodated if they contact the line prior to sailing.

The ship also has a Sun Deck with loungers and a small shop. With the exception of a few premium brands, all drinks are included in the fare, along with free Wi-Fi. Tipping is optional, and left to the discretion of individual passengers.

In addition to passengers from its native French homeland, CroisiEurope attracts international travelers and all staff are bilingual, with onboard information and announcements in English along with English-speaking guides on excursions.

About

Passengers: 80
Crew: 24
Passenger to Crew: 3.33:1
Launched: 2018
Shore Excursions: 25

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Prague, Berlin

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Elbe Princesse II price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find an Elbe Princesse II Cruise from $1,637

Any Month

More about Elbe Princesse II

Where does Elbe Princesse II sail from?

Elbe Princesse II departs from Prague and Berlin

Where does Elbe Princesse II sail to?

Elbe Princesse II cruises to Prague, Dresden, Berlin, Wittenberg, and Meissen

How much does it cost to go on Elbe Princesse II?

Cruises on Elbe Princesse II start from $1,637 per person.
Elbe Princesse II Cruiser Reviews

Avoid the crowds on the Elbe River

Just 8 English speakers 2 Americans and 6 Australians We have started mixing a short cruise between busy land tours for R and R Eastern Europe overland 14 days- CROISI cruise 8 days -Russia and the Baltic States 14 days We were aware of low river levels distrupting river cruises so I contacted Croisi 10 days before our Cruise to ensure we would be sailing.The food onboard did not compare to the first cruise ..Read More
lizzie johnston

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

CroisiEurope Fleet
Gerard Schmitter
4 reviews
La Belle de l'Adriatique
7 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map