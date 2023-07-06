We're told the interior design of the ship was inspired by Scandinavia. This is apparent in the light wooden latticework found in the lobby, bar and lounge, as well as the wooden lighting fixtures, which appear to have bent strips of birch wood, in the stairwells. The modern yet spare design is Ikea meets Aloft Hotels: The result is modern and playful (with pops of magenta pink and teal set against stark black and white), while remaining comfortable and functional. Black and white Rorschach-style cityscapes along with hip design motifs depicting the phrase, "Let's Move to Berlin," bring in a local and youthful element. Mirrors are cleverly utilized throughout the lounge and dining room to provide an illusion of more space.

At a price point advertised as competitive (but still in line with other river cruise providers), the ship has a few kinks to work out. Doors didn't shut well -- it took multiple times before we could shut our cabin door enough to lock it -- and the plastic, faux wood bathroom floor squeaked significantly. We couldn't lock the sliding-glass door in our cabin. Soundproofing from one cabin to the next was minimal -- we could hear fellow passengers hang up the phone along one wall, and during a period of sailing with the paddlewheels on, we heard furniture banging against an adjacent wall. The sound of rain against the windows was peaceful one afternoon, but then it began beating down on the tin-like roof above our heads on the second floor and became distracting. Had it been nighttime, we would have needed earplugs. The beds are narrow… we nearly fell out.

While a few loose ends mar the physical aspects of the ship, the overall comfort, warmth of service and quality of the food overshadowed these nuisances. This is made even more apparent by the willingness of the entire crew to speak English. While CroisiEurope is courting English speakers and North Americans, the line is French and it's apparent that the ship and cruise are not designed with us in mind. From the electrical outlets to frazzled tour guides, the ship seemed designed by and for fellow Europeans, and we felt like outsiders.

The draw of this river cruise is truly the destinations -- Berlin, Dresden, Meissen, Prague -- and avoiding cancellation due to water levels. If you're up to buy into the whole European experience -- ABBA-style Muzak piped into cabins and all -- then Elbe Princesse is a fine choice to get you there. What is lost in translation is made up in heart; service is genuine and the experience is enjoyable, down to the dark chocolate hearts left at turndown.