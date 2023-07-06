For Americans (or other passengers) who are used to lots of choice with their meals, Douce France -- and the CroisiEurope line overall -- will take some adjustment. Meals are set so there's no need to order or peruse a menu. Your table, too, is assigned to you at the beginning of the cruise -- normally with people of the same nationality or who speak the same language. There's no need to scramble for a place, but you also cannot dine with new friends.

Croisi is proud of its French heritage and service, and mealtimes reflect that. This means a relatively small breakfast buffet, while lunches are three-course meals with wine and a cheese before dessert. Dinner, too, is three courses with wine. The French in general do not snack; while pretzels are available in the lounge before dinner, you won't find food on the ship outside of mealtimes.

Overall, the fixed menus are designed with carnivores in mind. Special diets for vegetarians or food allergies can be accommodated, but you should contact the line both when you book and again when you get onboard. Croisi is not a line for picky eaters, as the meals could include foods that are somewhat exotic to Americans, such as duck terrine; you can't switch a meal simply because you don't like what's being offered.

As Americans with experience in French food and wine, we found the meals simple but tasty – not as flavorful or as sophisticated as you'd find in a Parisian brasserie yet still satisfying. Highlights included a pot-au-feu -- essentially a pot roast -- that fell apart with tenderness, as well as unusual cheeses such as Montboissier rouge and desserts that aren't often served in the States, such as "floating island" meringue and plum tart. We also appreciated the smaller European portions because you didn't feel like you had overeaten; despite the smaller size, no one at our table walked away hungry. The included all-French wines, while poured heartily, were not particularly outstanding and came from lesser-rated appellations. You can order bottles from Champagne, as well as premium wines, for an additional fee.

Douce France has one restaurant and all meals are complimentary. Tables are set for six or eight places, and you'll be placed with those who speak your language. Menus are broadcast on the TV near the front desk throughout the day; you won't get one on the table.

Breakfast time can vary, depending on the day's program. It's generally open for two hours, closing at 9 or 9:30 a.m. (while early risers can get a caffeine fix at the lounge's self-serve 24-hour coffee station, there are no pastries or snacks). Each table receives a basket of rolls and croissants and butter and jams, as well as individual pots of coffee (which we really appreciated). The buffet contains more breads and pastries, French soft cheese, hard-boiled eggs, yogurt, juice and fruit. Scrambled eggs and sausage are also available, although the eggs looked extremely runny. (Reminder: no nationality consumes eggs to the extent of Americans; if you expect perfect omelets on vacation, this is not your line.)

Lunch is served at varying times, and generally runs about 90 minutes to two hours; it's the heaviest and longest meal of the day. Expect three courses and a cheese course. A sample meal might begin with a tomato and mozzarella salad, followed by a main dish of pork tenderloin with sauce, duchess potatoes and green beans. The cheese course proceeds dessert. Wine is served, and you can also order beer, juice and soft drinks. Bottled water, both still and sparkling, are placed upon the table.

Dinner times can vary, depending on the day's activities. Don't expect to be served earlier than 7 p.m., however. It's a three-course meal, again served with wine and water on the table, although it's slightly lighter than lunch. You can order beer and soft drinks in lieu of wine, but you won't see your French counterparts doing so. A typical menu might be a consomme with vermicelli noodles, roast beef with vegetables and plum pie. Note: Sometimes the English menu descriptions may be off from what you actually get. We were told we'd have "beef stew" one night and instead what emerged was a lovely pot roast, complemented with horseradish, mustard and mayonnaise. The gala night is a four-course meal with a cheese course added.

Douce France does not have room service, and after-dinner snacks are not available.