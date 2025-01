Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Deborah

We chose this cruise because our travel operator came to our development and presented this cruise to us. We were a group of 12 friends and neighbors. Even though the ship has cabins for 22 passengers, I would think 14-16 would be the max ideal. There is one handicapped cabin on the main deck. All others are below deck down a fairly wide spiral staircase. There is no elevator so one must be able ...