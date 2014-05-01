Chose this cruise for (1) all inclusive and no nickel and diming us; (2) biking excursions to offset the awesome French food, and (3) size of ship with 174 passengers.
A+ on all 3 reasons for going with CroisiEurope, and specifically the biking excursion alternative.
Cabin and services were good, finding more room than I anticipated. Also appreciated that our window fully opened to watch as ...
I got off the Coisieurope boat two days ago. Staff was very pleasant and helpful. Jerome, purser, and Golo spoke English well enough that we generally understood each other. All staff worked very hard and usually had a smile although most spoke no English.
The cabin was,modern and well designed and except the shower. It was hand held. There was no way to use it without flooding the bathroom. We ...
The hallmark of French cuisine is fresh food that is prepared from the best of ingredients. This ship featured food that had been frozen, canned or refrigerated for an excessive amount of time. The cuts of meat were mediocre in quality. The sauces were not prepared well- they were often heavy and gloppy. Pastries and bread suffered from freezing or over refrigeration and had little or no taste. I ...
We just returned to the US from France after a wonderful river cruise. It was particularly interesting to be on board with people from all over the world. It added to our travel experience. Most travelers were French and there was a large contingent of Belgian travelers too. While there were very few English speakers on board, we were well informed at all times. All crew members spoke English and ...
Our river cruise out of Bordeaux on the Gironde estuary was very enjoyable. The crew was exceptionally pleasant. Food was very good, well presented and varied. Wine was included and definitely a step up over what you expect on a cruise. Being an American I particularly enjoyed the interaction with a varied group of European travelers.
The excursions were well thought out and well organized. We ...
Having read the previous reviews I would like to add my comments. We cruised for 5 days as part of a package organised by Leger. We have previously been with them on The Rhine. Leger's part of the holiday went with their usual efficiency, overnight stops, additional days touring, helpful drivers (Paul and John) and the whole package was a reasonable price.
First impression of the boat was ...
It wasn’t without hesitation that I decided to offer European river cruises to compliment my firms custom tours in France. After some research I selected CroisiEurope. A family owned company based in Strasbourg France. They had a full portfolio of European river cruises, and were just entering the American market.
River cruising is the European equivalent to Caribbean cruising in the US. Lots of ...