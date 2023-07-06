The cabins are basic. They're bright and colorful, with a blue and white theme and Impressionist-style paintings on the walls, but they do have a slightly plastic feel about them. Each contains a wardrobe, drawers and two bedside tables, as well as individually controlled air-conditioning, a TV showing French channels, a hair dryer and a safe. Wall outlets are 220v European, so you'll need to bring an adapter. Bathrooms are tiny to the point of being impractical. When you shower, everything on the single storage shelf gets wet, and the hand basin isn't deep enough; every time we cleaned our teeth, we ended up being drenched by the tap. There are no amenities apart from a liquid soap dispenser affixed to the wall between the shower and vanity.