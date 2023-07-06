Entertainment onboard takes place in the attractive lounge and bar forward on the middle deck, a rather glitzy setting with a blue, aqua and silver color scheme. A resident pianist in the lounge plays during cocktail hour and after dinner. Sometimes talks are held there, although they're more focused on the ports than on serious enrichment. The company offers various themed cruises, when guest speakers are brought onboard. The lounge gets quite lively in the evenings, with passengers making enthusiastic use of the dance floor.
A second bar, aft on the upper deck, is more intimate, and it's a good place to sit when the lounge is busy. The pleasant outdoor terrace there is ideal for a quiet after-dinner drink overlooking the boat's wake.
Daily shore excursions are offered but are not included in the price, which is a big advantage if you already know the destination and prefer to duck in and out of the tour program. Excursions can be prebooked, with discounts offered for early takers.
The ship is very simple in layout. There's a reception desk and tour desk in the small atrium, as well as a tiny boutique (essentially a glass cabinet selling postcards and souvenirs). Wi-Fi is available onboard for a fee. Some board games are available in the lounge, but the boat has no library, Internet cafe, card room or laundry service. An elevator is a useful feature for those who have difficulty with stairs.
Cyrano de Bergerac has a vast sun deck, occupying the whole of the top deck, with green AstroTurf-style flooring, reclining deck chairs and a long canopy to create shade. It's the only area where smoking is allowed. The boat does not have spa or fitness facilities.
Cyrano de Bergerac is not really a family-friendly ship, but children are welcome, and various discounts are offered for family groups. Baby equipment isn't supplied, and there are no family, interconnecting or third-berth cabins. The boat offers neither a children's club nor baby-sitting; in fact, there's very little for children to do on the ship. The vessel is in port most of the time, however, so that isn't necessarily a barrier to cruising. French children tend to dine with their parents, and kids are welcome in the dining room. The dining staff can supply children's meals on request or modify the main menu to suit younger palates.
