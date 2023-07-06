Entertainment & Activities

Entertainment onboard takes place in the attractive lounge and bar forward on the middle deck, a rather glitzy setting with a blue, aqua and silver color scheme. A resident pianist in the lounge plays during cocktail hour and after dinner. Sometimes talks are held there, although they're more focused on the ports than on serious enrichment. The company offers various themed cruises, when guest speakers are brought onboard. The lounge gets quite lively in the evenings, with passengers making enthusiastic use of the dance floor.

A second bar, aft on the upper deck, is more intimate, and it's a good place to sit when the lounge is busy. The pleasant outdoor terrace there is ideal for a quiet after-dinner drink overlooking the boat's wake.

Daily shore excursions are offered but are not included in the price, which is a big advantage if you already know the destination and prefer to duck in and out of the tour program. Excursions can be prebooked, with discounts offered for early takers.