  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cyrano de Bergerac Review

3.5 / 5.0
7 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
3.5
Average
Overall
Sue Bryant
Contributor

French-owned CroisiEurope launched MS Cyrano de Bergerac in Bordeaux in May 2013. The ship is dedicated to cruising the Gironde estuary out of Bordeaux, sailing the Garonne and the Dordogne rivers, principally to visit the great wine-growing areas of the Medoc on itineraries ranging from four to eight nights. The vessel is a significant step up from the line's older ships, with clean, fresh green-and-white livery; bright, cheerful decor; and light-filled interiors. Its older sister, Princesse d'Aquitaine, which sails the same route, is significantly darker and more dated inside.

CroisiEurope rates Cyrano de Bergerac "four star premium," but ratings for river cruise lines are largely meaningless, as there is no official grading system. What's clear when sailing on this ship is the exceptional value it offers when compared to more upscale and inclusive ships.

Other lines' riverboats might have more plush interiors, much bigger cabins, balconies and, on some vessels, extras like a small spa, a pool or an alternative dining restaurant. Gratuities, excursions and premium drinks are usually included, which they're not on this vessel. Cyrano de Bergerac is much more basic in decor than, say, a Viking or an Avalon river ship, but it's still perfectly pleasant, despite its small and simple cabins.

The food is great, and complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks are available all day long. So if you're not bothered about little refinements of service or a bigger choice at mealtimes -- and if you prefer to pick and choose excursions rather than take part in everything -- Cyrano de Bergerac represents superb value for money in a comfortable and friendly setting. In reality, it's about one-third of the price of a slightly fancier ship.

About

Passengers: 174
Crew: 30
Passenger to Crew: 5.8:1
Launched: 2013
Shore Excursions: 3

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Bordeaux

Fellow Passengers

Fellow passengers are mainly French, but there's a growing international clientele as the company tries to attract cruisers from Britain, Australia and North America. This cruising area attracts mainly couples and wine enthusiasts; it's less of a family destination. Crewmembers all speak English, and announcements, menus and the daily program are published in French and English.

CroisiEurope Cyrano de Bergerac Dress Code

Dress code is smart casual throughout, and there are no formal nights, although passengers are encouraged to dress more smartly for the once-per-cruise gala night. Most of the passengers are French, so there's an element of chic onboard. French cruisers do not, for example, wear shorts for dinner. As with all river cruises, good walking shoes are recommended, as there's plenty of walking during the shore excursion program. The ship moors right in the heart of Bordeaux, too, which is a very walkable city.

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Cyrano de Bergerac price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a Cyrano de Bergerac Cruise from $1,001

Any Month

More about CroisiEurope Cyrano de Bergerac

Where does CroisiEurope Cyrano de Bergerac sail from?

CroisiEurope Cyrano de Bergerac departs from Bordeaux

Where does CroisiEurope Cyrano de Bergerac sail to?

CroisiEurope Cyrano de Bergerac cruises to Bordeaux

How much does it cost to go on CroisiEurope Cyrano de Bergerac?

Cruises on CroisiEurope Cyrano de Bergerac start from $1,001 per person.
CroisiEurope Cyrano de Bergerac Cruiser Reviews

Excellent alternative for Cruising Vacation

Chose this cruise for (1) all inclusive and no nickel and diming us; (2) biking excursions to offset the awesome French food, and (3) size of ship with 174 passengers.French eggs and bacon would be considered uncooked, but asked them for "well done".Read More
searcher630

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

New Boat, Poor Quality Food

All staff worked very hard and usually had a smile although most spoke no English.An English speaking lady at our table called the food passable .Read More
Seniortravellers

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

great experience

Wine was included and definitely a step up over what you expect on a cruise.Our river cruise out of Bordeaux on the Gironde estuary was very enjoyable.Read More
jsdpj

6-10 Cruises

Age 20s

Wonderful time on the Gironde River

All crew members spoke English and all announcements were in English as well as French.While there were very few English speakers on board, we were well informed at all times.Read More
kliker

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

CroisiEurope Fleet
Gerard Schmitter
4 reviews
La Belle de l'Adriatique
7 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map