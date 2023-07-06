CroisiEurope rates Cyrano de Bergerac "four star premium," but ratings for river cruise lines are largely meaningless, as there is no official grading system. What's clear when sailing on this ship is the exceptional value it offers when compared to more upscale and inclusive ships.

Other lines' riverboats might have more plush interiors, much bigger cabins, balconies and, on some vessels, extras like a small spa, a pool or an alternative dining restaurant. Gratuities, excursions and premium drinks are usually included, which they're not on this vessel. Cyrano de Bergerac is much more basic in decor than, say, a Viking or an Avalon river ship, but it's still perfectly pleasant, despite its small and simple cabins.

The food is great, and complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks are available all day long. So if you're not bothered about little refinements of service or a bigger choice at mealtimes -- and if you prefer to pick and choose excursions rather than take part in everything -- Cyrano de Bergerac represents superb value for money in a comfortable and friendly setting. In reality, it's about one-third of the price of a slightly fancier ship.