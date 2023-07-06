  • Write a Review
Camargue Review

CroisiEurope's Camargue, a 148-passenger vessel based on the Rhone and Saone, two of some of the most well known European rivers.

At 360 feet long, Camargue is the smaller version of CroisiEurope's other three-deck European ships. However, instead of providing the same ratio of cabins in relation to the size, the line has reduced the number of staterooms on Camargue to provide more spacious public areas.

There are 76 cabins, which are situated on the main and upper decks. They all have floor-to-ceiling picture windows and include wide-screen TVs, hair dryers, safes and air-conditioning.

In addition to the two cabin decks, there's also a sun deck, and other public areas include a panoramic lounge and bar.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by France's culinary tradition. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. Alain Bohn, the company's head chef, is a member of the gastronomic culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France, which champions French food and drink.

CroisiEurope has introduced an all-inclusive "open bar," and fares now include complimentary drinks from the bar in addition mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes Champagne and drinks on the wine list.

Passengers: 146
Crew: 25
Passenger to Crew: 5.84:1
Launched: 1995
Shore Excursions: 6

Sails To

Europe

CroisiEurope Camargue departs from

CroisiEurope Camargue cruises to Lyon, Avignon, and Arles

Cruises on CroisiEurope Camargue start from $1,284 per person.
CroisiEurope Camargue Cruiser Reviews

Interesting experience on a not-well-known (outside of France) cruise line

We rode a bus through Camargue, which actually was pretty cool to see the "famous" bulls, horses, and pink flamingos, although I am generally not a fan of bus tours.Read More
AllisonJA

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

