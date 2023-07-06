  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Botticelli Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
3 reviews
See all photos

CroisiEurope's Botticelli, a 151-passenger vessel based on the Seine, operates on one of Europe's most famous rivers.

At 360 feet long, Botticelli is the smaller version of CroisiEurope's other three-deck European ships. However, instead of providing the same ratio of cabins in relation to the size, the line has reduced the number of staterooms on Botticelli to provide more spacious public areas.

There are 75 cabins, which are situated on the main and upper decks. They all have floor-to-ceiling picture windows and include wide-screen TVs, hair dryers, safes and air-conditioning.

In addition to the two cabin decks, there's also a sun deck, and other public areas include a panoramic lounge and bar.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by France's culinary tradition. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. Alain Bohn, the company's head chef, is a member of the gastronomic culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France, which champions French food and drink.

CroisiEurope has introduced an all-inclusive "open bar," and fares now include complimentary drinks from the bar in addition mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes Champagne and drinks on the wine list.

About

Passengers: 151
Launched: 2004
Shore Excursions: 26

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Paris

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Botticelli price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a Botticelli Cruise from $941

Any Month

More about CroisiEurope Botticelli

Where does CroisiEurope Botticelli sail from?

CroisiEurope Botticelli departs from Paris

Where does CroisiEurope Botticelli sail to?

CroisiEurope Botticelli cruises to Honfleur, Rouen, and Paris

How much does it cost to go on CroisiEurope Botticelli?

Cruises on CroisiEurope Botticelli start from $941 per person.
CroisiEurope Botticelli Cruiser Reviews

It would be Inseine to miss the Seine.

At Honfleur we docked against and alighted through the Seine Princess and finally back in Paris we docked alongside and left through sister ship France.We then had a cruise along the Seine to see Paris illuminated by night.Read More
squarevanman

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

We loved our cruise of Paris & the Seine Valley

After I booked the cruise, I found out this CroisiEurope boat was smaller which was great--we did a dinner cruise around Paris before we left which was beautiful with no issues going under the bridges.The menu was a set menu (they do ask if you have any allergies or food preferences prior the cruise) and we found the french cuisine absolutely delicious with good size portions very nicely presented.Read More
Kathy B - Canada

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Not what I expected

Cruise line is obviously for French speaking people, meals were set menus with no choice, seating was determined by staff at the beginning and that was your table for all three meals per day for the whole cruise.The shore excursions were all extra which is probably the reason for the lower price of the cruise.Read More
Cheryl.beaven

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

CroisiEurope Fleet
Gerard Schmitter
4 reviews
La Belle de Cadix
3 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map