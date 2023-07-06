  • Write a Review
Anne Marie Review

Anne Marie is one of four newer 24-passenger hotel barges, launched by CroisiEurope (the first was Jeanine, the other two are Raymonde and Madeleine). The ship plies the canals of Provence, following the wine route from Avignon to Sete, and stopping at villages along the way to sample traditional foods and local wines.

The two-deck ship has just 12 cabins, each 12-metres-square, which is generally comparable to other European river cruise ships, though the ship's decor is more functional than luxurious. All have windows, TV and ensuite bathroom with shower.

Anne Marie has a spacious lounge area with bar, a separate dining room, a sun deck/barbecue deck with parasols, lounge chairs and a hot tub at the prow; and bicycles for guest use. The ship has air conditioning/central heating and Wi-Fi throughout.

Like most other European river lines, CroisiEurope does include wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner year-round and offers unlimited drinks (including house spirits) during the high season from April to October. Food and wine onboard is consistently good, and locally-sourced.

Itinerary options are varied, but note that CroisiEurope asks passengers to pay extra for shore excursions -- which many other Europe river cruise lines include within their fares.

About

Passengers: 24
Crew: 5
Passenger to Crew: 4.8:1
Sails To

Europe

More about CroisiEurope Anne Marie

Where does CroisiEurope Anne Marie sail from?

Where does CroisiEurope Anne Marie sail to?

CroisiEurope Anne Marie cruises to Avignon, Arles, and Sete

How much does it cost to go on CroisiEurope Anne Marie?

CroisiEurope Anne Marie Cruiser Reviews

Great crew, great cruising, not so good mooring spots

Their manager kept telling us this, which was unnecessary.Cabins small but well planned, and kept spotless by Renee.Read More
Amy000

2-5 Cruises

Age 110s

Cruising from Arles to Sete on the Anne Marie

Just finished a cruise on the Anne Marie, from Arles to Sete. We thoroughly enjoyed it and miss it already. All of the crew preformed excellently.Read More
jbsmoky

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

A memorable cruise through the rustic bounty of Provence

He set the tone for the entire experience and is a stellar representative of the Anne Marie, as well as CroisiEurope. Many thanks also to Chef Pierre as well for keeping everyone well fed!Read More
iheartbargecruises

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Relaxing in Provence

Cruising the Rhone-Sete canal and the Rhone between Sete and Arles on the Anne Marie met and often exceeded our expectations.Read More
banka

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

