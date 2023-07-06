Anne Marie is one of four newer 24-passenger hotel barges, launched by CroisiEurope (the first was Jeanine, the other two are Raymonde and Madeleine). The ship plies the canals of Provence, following the wine route from Avignon to Sete, and stopping at villages along the way to sample traditional foods and local wines.
The two-deck ship has just 12 cabins, each 12-metres-square, which is generally comparable to other European river cruise ships, though the ship's decor is more functional than luxurious. All have windows, TV and ensuite bathroom with shower.
Anne Marie has a spacious lounge area with bar, a separate dining room, a sun deck/barbecue deck with parasols, lounge chairs and a hot tub at the prow; and bicycles for guest use. The ship has air conditioning/central heating and Wi-Fi throughout.
Like most other European river lines, CroisiEurope does include wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner year-round and offers unlimited drinks (including house spirits) during the high season from April to October. Food and wine onboard is consistently good, and locally-sourced.
Itinerary options are varied, but note that CroisiEurope asks passengers to pay extra for shore excursions -- which many other Europe river cruise lines include within their fares.
Great crew, great cruising, not so good mooring spots
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 110s
Cruising from Arles to Sete on the Anne Marie
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
A memorable cruise through the rustic bounty of Provence
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 40s
Relaxing in Provence
10+ Cruises
•
Age 80s