All cabins measure 183 square feet and can be configured as singles or doubles. They have panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open over a French balcony, where you can look out but not step out. There are also sliding inner mesh blinds to keep out any bugs. The beds all face the window overlooking the view (we often wonder why more river lines don't do this).

Standard amenities include climate control, flat-screen TV, plug-in hair dryer and safe. African Dream has a water purification unit, but drinking tap water or using it for brushing teeth is not advisable. Two bottles of still water are placed by the wash basin and replenished as needed, and extra bottled water is readily available.

Each cabin has a large mirror over the dressing table and a narrow mirror running the width of most of the wall above the bed head. There is no full-length mirror. The main closet is divided into various sections: a half-length hanging space with fixed wooden hangers and a safe below, and four open shelves, one of which is used to stow life jackets. There are two storage units below the dressing table area and useful storage space on a shelf running the length of the bedhead. There are also two stools at the end of the bed.

Additionally, aside from cabins 107 and 108, there is a small corner desk unit with a padded stool beneath. There is also room to stow bags beneath the beds. Cabins are accessed with a traditional key, on a neat African-themed fob, which are handed in when passengers go on excursions.

The electrical sockets in the cabin are compatible with European and South African plugs, so North Americans and other overseas passengers from outside mainland Europe will need to bring an adapter. Plug sockets are conveniently located by the bed, above the desk area and inside the bathroom. Cabins are well lit and include individual bedside reading lights and a night light.

The TV has no satellite connection and just two channels. One is used to showcase other CroisiEurope itineraries and the second is used to screen the daily program and an English-language movie after dinner. These films are African-themed and might include "Out of Africa" and "The Last King of Scotland."

The bathrooms have a large vanity with three shelves and a mirror above with good lighting. There is a good-sized storage unit and three open shelves below the basin. The shower unit, which is surprisingly large, has an opaque sliding glass door and both a fixed/hand-held head and a rain shower head. The water pressure is very good and the shower also has a three-tier rack for soap and other toiletries. A large bottle of Afrique branded liquid hand soap and small bottles of shampoo (see note below), conditioner, shower gel, lotion, soap bar and shower caps are provided and replenished as required. Very thoughtfully, a tube of insect repellent is also supplied. In addition to brown bathroom towels and facecloths, lightweight cotton robes are available, along with blue towels, which are for use in the pool and on the loungers.

African Dream does not have any suites; however, cabins 107 and 108 are situated at the front of the ship, with the wheelhouse in between, and each has a small balcony with room for a table and two chairs. As double aspect cabins, with panoramic windows overlooking both the side and front of the ship, they afford great views.

There are no wheelchair-accessible cabins.

Note: On our cruise shampoo had run out and supplies were not expected for several weeks due to the vagaries of the supply chain. Therefore, it is advisable to bring your own, along with any other toiletries that you deem essential.