The 16-passenger African Dream is run by CroisiAfrica, the southern African arm of the French-based company CroisiEurope which is the largest European-based river cruise operator.

Launched in 2018 and branded as one of the CroisiEurope's "premium" ships, African Dream marked the line's first venture in Africa. An identical sister ship, Zimbabwean Dream, will join the vessel in spring 2020.

It is a very comfortable vessel with a bright, airy and contemporary African-themed decor enriched with colorful locally made artifacts. All cabins on the three-deck ship face outside and are located on the lower Main Deck. They are all the same size – 183 square feet -- and there are no suites; the only difference is that two have small balconies.

The ship has one restaurant and one lounge bar, and amenities include a sun deck and a very small pool. Although the main onboard languages are French and English, all menus and printed information are available in English only. An English-speaking guide stays on the ship for the entire cruise, accompanies passengers on shore excursions and is always available to help and answer any questions.

From February through December, African Dream sails on three-night itineraries on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe. These voyages are part of a fully escorted eight-night cruise–safari itinerary, which includes three nights at CroisiEurope's lodge near Chobe National Park, the second largest game park in Botswana, and a one-night pre- and post-trip stay in a hotel. An optional helicopter flight over Victoria Falls can be prebooked and pre-cruise extensions in Cape Town are available.

The sailing element is very different from traditional river cruises, where ships move daily to different towns and destinations. The African Dream experience is geared toward providing passengers with the best water- and land-based sightseeing and wildlife experiences on and around the world's largest artificial lake. At 136 miles long and 25 miles wide, Lake Kariba defines a portion of the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe and is dotted with more than 100 islands. It is also a very relaxing experience, as it is a "silent" vessel with no onboard announcements.