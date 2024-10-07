It was a wonderful experience for me. I loved everything: the service, the entertainment, the restaurants, the cabins. The entertainment program exceeded all expectations. Each show and performance was full of energy and creativity, making each evening unforgettable. All the staff were very friendly and pleasant. And they did their job perfectly. Everything was clean and tidy. The attention to ...
Review of Costa Toscana Cruise
I recently had the opportunity to cruise on the Costa Toscana with my family, and sadly, our experience fell far short of expectations. After investing a significant sum of €5,500 for a family of four, along with an additional €3,000 spent on board, I can confidently say that the service we received was more aligned with a two-star experience than the luxurious ...
THE SHIP
We knew the reviews were bad when we booked this last minute cruise and I don't regret going as we wanted to do something fun for NYE. We did Dubai - Dubai 7 days. The NYE vibe was great because of the other passengers and the big countdown show. But outside of this event on the calander I would have been really angry at myself for booking this for 2800 euros.
Overall the issues ...
Costa Cruise Lines – Costa Fortuna Review
Rating: ★☆☆☆☆
This was the worst cruise experience I’ve ever had. The food was terrible—worse than prison food—and you even had to pay for water at dinner. The water slide was closed and padlocked, and everything was communicated in Italian and French, with little to no English.
Our itinerary was changed last minute, skipping Trinidad and Tobago ...
I have been cruising for more than 15 years and this was my 90th time with Costa Diadema. Otherwise, I have about 10 with Costa cruise, and the others are with MSC, NCL and others. This cruise was 21 nights from Genoa to Santos and the worst so far that I have been on was in every way. From embarking in Genoa, which lasted about 6 hours, accommodation in old cabins with old beds and pillows. The ...
We went on this cruise as a family of 3 with a 20 month old and overall great experience.
Room: we got upgraded from a window room to a balcony room and we were very impressed. Big and comfy bed and good toilet. TV had plenty of channels that you can change into English should you need to so our little one was entertained in the room. Air conditioning and heating were working very well. We had ...
We have travelled twice on Celebrity before, but liked the look of the Smeralda. Costa changed itinirary from Genova --> Genova to Genova --> Tenerife, while at the same time cutting the cruise 1 day short (equal to 14%, without giving us any compensation whatsoever). So, our first impression was not overly positive. It did not improve.
Water, tea, coffee and juice were included. Or so it said, ...
Nice ship, but food was terrible. And overcrowded.
Food: Completely tasteless and lack of any european feel for taste, quality and presentation.
Wines were good.
Ice Cream bar (option): ok/good
Bars: only cheap standard drinks. They couldn't make a Whisky sour at any bar (no eggs).
+ they had weissbier amongst beers
Breakfasts: overcrowded - breakfasts were a nightmare. Like a ...
Extremely rude restaurant and bar staff, reception staff not genuinely interested in addressing issues even coming across as “phony”. Food at the restaurants was OK, but the buffet made Hometown Buffet seem like a 5 stars restaurant. Decor seemed like a tacky and outdated Las Vegas hotel. Attractions were relatively good. Ship was extremely clean though. Shopping area was poor and uninteresting. ...
We had a fantastic cruise on the Toscana. I really can't see what people are complaining about, especially with how cheap our cruise was.
Boarding in Barcelona was a breeze. We arrived at 12pm, 2 hours before our allotted time, and were on the ship within 20 minutes. Was in our cabin by 2pm and all bags there by 2.30pm. Cabin was comfortable (balcony on deck 15) though a bit cramped for 3 of ...