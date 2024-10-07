Disaster!
Unforgettable Vacation and Impeccable Service!

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Costa Smeralda

User Avatar
d.ameliiy
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

It was a wonderful experience for me. I loved everything: the service, the entertainment, the restaurants, the cabins. The entertainment program exceeded all expectations. Each show and performance was full of energy and creativity, making each evening unforgettable. All the staff were very friendly and pleasant. And they did their job perfectly. Everything was clean and tidy. The attention to ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Very poor quality

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Toscana

User Avatar
Buona Vista
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Review of Costa Toscana Cruise I recently had the opportunity to cruise on the Costa Toscana with my family, and sadly, our experience fell far short of expectations. After investing a significant sum of €5,500 for a family of four, along with an additional €3,000 spent on board, I can confidently say that the service we received was more aligned with a two-star experience than the luxurious ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Give it a miss unless you get a great deal

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Costa Smeralda

User Avatar
Marina123
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

THE SHIP We knew the reviews were bad when we booked this last minute cruise and I don't regret going as we wanted to do something fun for NYE. We did Dubai - Dubai 7 days. The NYE vibe was great because of the other passengers and the big countdown show. But outside of this event on the calander I would have been really angry at myself for booking this for 2800 euros. Overall the issues ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Thumbs down from Canada

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Costa Fortuna

User Avatar
Mikeorama
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Costa Cruise Lines – Costa Fortuna Review Rating: ★☆☆☆☆ This was the worst cruise experience I’ve ever had. The food was terrible—worse than prison food—and you even had to pay for water at dinner. The water slide was closed and padlocked, and everything was communicated in Italian and French, with little to no English. Our itinerary was changed last minute, skipping Trinidad and Tobago ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Worst cruise ever.Avoid Costa cruise ships

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Diadema

User Avatar
zhanko
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have been cruising for more than 15 years and this was my 90th time with Costa Diadema. Otherwise, I have about 10 with Costa cruise, and the others are with MSC, NCL and others. This cruise was 21 nights from Genoa to Santos and the worst so far that I have been on was in every way. From embarking in Genoa, which lasted about 6 hours, accommodation in old cabins with old beds and pillows. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Great cruise for families

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Toscana

User Avatar
Adam and ash
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We went on this cruise as a family of 3 with a 20 month old and overall great experience. Room: we got upgraded from a window room to a balcony room and we were very impressed. Big and comfy bed and good toilet. TV had plenty of channels that you can change into English should you need to so our little one was entertained in the room. Air conditioning and heating were working very well. We had ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

Never again

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Smeralda

User Avatar
Norsewolf
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have travelled twice on Celebrity before, but liked the look of the Smeralda. Costa changed itinirary from Genova --> Genova to Genova --> Tenerife, while at the same time cutting the cruise 1 day short (equal to 14%, without giving us any compensation whatsoever). So, our first impression was not overly positive. It did not improve. Water, tea, coffee and juice were included. Or so it said, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Catastrophic food

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Smeralda

User Avatar
Steffos
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Nice ship, but food was terrible. And overcrowded. Food: Completely tasteless and lack of any european feel for taste, quality and presentation. Wines were good. Ice Cream bar (option): ok/good Bars: only cheap standard drinks. They couldn't make a Whisky sour at any bar (no eggs). + they had weissbier amongst beers Breakfasts: overcrowded - breakfasts were a nightmare. Like a ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

Rude staff and cheap hotel vibe

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Fascinosa

User Avatar
Jeff1980
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Extremely rude restaurant and bar staff, reception staff not genuinely interested in addressing issues even coming across as “phony”. Food at the restaurants was OK, but the buffet made Hometown Buffet seem like a 5 stars restaurant. Decor seemed like a tacky and outdated Las Vegas hotel. Attractions were relatively good. Ship was extremely clean though. Shopping area was poor and uninteresting. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Overall, a fantastic cruise!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Toscana

User Avatar
Davejura1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had a fantastic cruise on the Toscana. I really can't see what people are complaining about, especially with how cheap our cruise was. Boarding in Barcelona was a breeze. We arrived at 12pm, 2 hours before our allotted time, and were on the ship within 20 minutes. Was in our cabin by 2pm and all bags there by 2.30pm. Cabin was comfortable (balcony on deck 15) though a bit cramped for 3 of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with children

