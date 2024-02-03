Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Toscana

We went on this cruise as a family of 3 with a 20 month old and overall great experience. Room: we got upgraded from a window room to a balcony room and we were very impressed. Big and comfy bed and good toilet. TV had plenty of channels that you can change into English should you need to so our little one was entertained in the room. Air conditioning and heating were working very well. We had ...