Review of Costa Toscana Cruise
I recently had the opportunity to cruise on the Costa Toscana with my family, and sadly, our experience fell far short of expectations. After investing a significant sum of €5,500 for a family of four, along with an additional €3,000 spent on board, I can confidently say that the service we received was more aligned with a two-star experience than the luxurious ...
We went on this cruise as a family of 3 with a 20 month old and overall great experience.
Room: we got upgraded from a window room to a balcony room and we were very impressed. Big and comfy bed and good toilet. TV had plenty of channels that you can change into English should you need to so our little one was entertained in the room. Air conditioning and heating were working very well. We had ...
We had a fantastic cruise on the Toscana. I really can't see what people are complaining about, especially with how cheap our cruise was.
Boarding in Barcelona was a breeze. We arrived at 12pm, 2 hours before our allotted time, and were on the ship within 20 minutes. Was in our cabin by 2pm and all bags there by 2.30pm. Cabin was comfortable (balcony on deck 15) though a bit cramped for 3 of ...
We are on Costa Toscana, we have a balcony room on 9th floor, unfortunately no privacy on the balcony as guests are frequently roaming around 1 level below and have full sight of what’s happening on the balcony. Food is basic, same thing everyday. They only cater for the European market. No Indian food onboard. We requested it on day one, however what the prepare is horrible and the Indian food is ...
Our cruise was an exceptional experience
We were traveling as a group of four friends.
From the moment we boarded, the entire process was smooth and well-organized. The staff were very helpful.
We also had a cabin upgrade from a window to a balcony, which was a nice surprise
The range of activities is impressive, with something for everyone, regardless of age. The daily schedule ...
My Disappointing Experience on the TOSCA TOSCANA: A Cruise to Avoid
I traveled aboard the TOSCA TOSCANA from June 14th to 21st, departing from the port of Civitavecchia, Italy. This trip, marking my 11th cruise, turned out to be a major disappointment and one of the worst experiences I’ve ever had. I’m sharing my experience to inform those considering booking their next vacation with TOSCA of ...
Good: ummm....
Neutral: The ship is a big one and has 6500 passengers, bear this in mind when booking your cruise (logistics of eating, embarking/disembarking etc).
Due to the size of the ship, you dock in very large, commercial (ugly) dock yards that are usually a long way from town. It is often difficult (and frequently incurs additional expense) to get into the town/city you are ...
Out of 15 cruises on 5 different cruise lines this one has been the worse and the worst part is a European couple already had warned us on a NCL ship in the Caribbean to stay away from European cruise lines. From Norway them self! Once you take an American cruise you will find the quality of food terrible on the European lines. In Tosca Costana the only salt I tasted was the one I added myself. I ...
9 of us took this cruise from Dubai. The food was terrible with all the inclusive options by buffet. A number of bars were closed including the main pool bar meaning you had to walk down a level and half the length of the ship to get a drink. No waiters around the pools. Buffets completely overcrowded. Rooms were okay and the entertainment was good.
It was a five star ship ran like a 2 star ...
We were on cruise with Friends (8 People), the seating was not as we expected.
The costa application did not run for all.
Telephone line was not operating.
We had one blocked toilet, after steerage cleaning the toilet was dirty…
Was changed first departure from Dubai, officially we shall sail at 23.59, but in application they changed timing to 22.59 so we will waiting on back deck to ...