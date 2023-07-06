Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Costa Toscana

The Colosseo, spanning Decks 6, 7 and 8 in the center of the ship, is the primary show area aboard Costa Toscana. This rotunda-style performance area is a real spectacle, with tiered seating on three decks and LED screens on all support columns and decks that can be changed to display any number of colors and images. Performances here are visual and musical in nature, meaning that those who are situated in the nearby bars and lounges can enjoy the show without having a front-row seat.

There is no dedicated atrium aboard Costa Toscana, with the Colosseo doing double-duty as the entertainment and gathering hub of the ship, particularly at night, when shows can run well past midnight and are scheduled in easy-to-digest chunks of 20 to 30 minutes.

Poltrona Frau Arena (Deck 6): This traditionally-styled show lounge is much smaller than the average two-story theater, and is reminiscent of the design put forth on newer Carnival cruise ships. A large dance floor and walk-up bar make this suitable as a late-night dancing venue, while still serving as the go-to spot for the ship's production shows that typically take place twice per evening.

La Spiaggia Beach Club (Deck 16): Yes, the sprawling indoor pool area aboard Costa Toscana is also an entertainment venue: it is here that you will find events like the Silent Disco and White Night Party, complete with a DJ spinning the tunes and food at the nearby Gelato and burger joints, with the latter staying open until six in the morning.

Daily Things to Do on Costa Toscana

Activities aboard Costa Toscana are plentiful during the day -- and if you miss something one day, it may be repeated later on in the cruise, owing to the ship's multitude of embarkation and disembarkation ports.

Passengers will find the usual health and fitness seminars and shopping offers on sea days, but also scheduled sports tournaments for those who want to stay active; Caribbean dance classes; spa tours; games and live music beginning in the early evening. Quizzes and games are also offered, but can be a bit challenging due to the number of languages spoken.

Most passengers are quite happy to lounge out on deck, or poolside; in fact, Costa Toscana might have the best outdoor deck vibe we've encountered on a ship. Relaxing is a way of life here.

In one major difference from North American lines, though ping-pong and foosball are both offered onboard, passengers will need to amble up to the La Spiaggia Bar on Deck 16 to pay for tokens for balls in order to play.

Nightlife on Costa Toscana

All that daytime relaxation is necessary, because evenings are when things really kick off aboard Costa Toscana. Live music kicks off the pre-dinner cocktail hour around 6 p.m., and activities are scheduled most evenings until well after Midnight. (The ship's White Nights party, for example, doesn't start until Midnight, with ice carving demonstrations kicking off at 12:10 a.m.)

If you're used to ships where the entertainment winds down around ten, strap in: this ship just gets started at that time. We're talking about live music in no less than four or five bars onboard, including a DJ that spins tunes at the outdoor Infinity Terrace on the stern of Deck 7 until one in the morning. In fact, nearly all live music runs until at least 1 a.m., with some bands only stopping at 2 a.m.

Add to that a plethora of live shows and entertainment options throughout the evening in the Colosseo entertainment atrium and the Poltrona Frau Arena, and there literally isn't enough time to cover everything in a single day.

Bonus points to Costa, too: onboard bands eschew the usual standards in favor of covers of songs by the likes of Annie Lennox, Coldplay, Chris Isaak, and Nirvana, to name a few heard on our sailing.

Costa Toscana Bars and Lounges

No one will go thirsty aboard Costa Toscana, which features a number of bars created in conjunction with well-known European brands like Heineken, Campari, Kartell and Aperol.

Best of all, each bar and lounge has its own bold look and feel. Not only does it heighten the sense of discovery as you walk about the ship, but there is guaranteed to be a bar or lounge that serves up the drinks -- and décor -- that speak to you.

Onboard prices are in Euros, and are generally quite reasonable, with beers starting around 5 Euros and most cocktails running from 7 to 9 euros.

Our Picks

For the Sundowner Set: The outdoor, stern-mounted Infinity Bar on Deck 7 aft is the place to be for sailaway aperitifs and late-evening nightcaps. The views are excellent, and the crowd lively -- this is one of the most popular spots on the ship, even well into the evening when a resident DJ starts spinning the tunes.

For A Taste of Italy, Indoors: Amble on over to the Campari Bar on Deck 7, surrounding the Colosseo entertainment atrium, for some of the best cocktails on the ship, all made with Italy's famous aperitif. Our pick: the Campari Negroni.

For a Taste of Italy, Outdoors: It's no accident that there are two Aperol Spritz bars poolside: one on Deck 17 that's open during the afternoons, and one on Deck 16 that opens when late-night events are held in the La Spiaggia Beach Club indoor pool area. Sure, other drinks are served here, too: but why resist temptation when the Aperol Spritz -- created in Venice in the 1920's -- is made so well here?

For The Beer Lover: The beer menu isn't extensive, but The Heineken Star Club on Deck 7 pulls draft pints of Heineken, Newcastle and Affligem, plus other European brands in bottles, like Warsteiner.