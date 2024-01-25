The worst cruise experience I’ve ever had was on the Costa Serena. The receptionists were incredibly arrogant and unhelpful. They only addressed problems if you were rude or used foul language, but if you remained polite, they ignored your concerns for what seemed like an eternity. To make matters worse, some staff had no knowledge of the ship’s operations, which made it even more frustrating when ...
Although izzit international cruise, but the food was not international. Terrible food, Food was cold, and cruise was quite old, casino is very small.
And we had to queue long time for the food.
Food was really bad on the ship. Repeated food for breakfast and lunch buffets.
And no assistant to guide us about the room key, coz we are bunch of elderly, don’t know how to read instruction, no ...
Went on cruise with family on 25/01/2024 to 28/01/2024
First impression was already bad as we were suppose to board on 6pm. However last minute our cruise agent informed us that it will be delayed till 9pm+
It was crowded at the cruise terminal and finally after we boarded it was around 12am+ on the ship. The dumb thing was that they decided to conduct emergency drill practice at 1am+. Did ...
This was the first time our family have ever gone for a cruise. Before this, we had googled and saw some reviews but the nightmare started at the port itself.
Hwajing the organiser in working partnership with Costa - didnt do a good planning. With thousands of guests checking in plus an islamic group tour as well, it was chaos and there was certainly an attitude to care for the elderly and ...
Costa Serena Cruise Review: A Nightmare at Sea
Our family's first cruise aboard the Costa Serena unfolded as a series of disappointments and frustrations, overshadowing any fleeting moments of satisfaction. From start to finish, the journey was marred by significant shortcomings and lapses in service, painting a grim picture of our cruise experience.
The Depths of Disappointment:
1. Chaos ...
The following are my comments after disembarking:
A group of 15 of us thought we could travel together happily, but we were extremely angry. . . .
1. The hull is a bit old and rust can be seen in many places.
2. You only have to eat 4 meals a day (breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner). There was no supper.
3. The food was basically the same for three days. The breakfast is 90% the ...
I booked Costa Serena Cruise from Malaysia (Port Klang - Penang - Phuket), travelled on 19-22 Jan 2024 and I felt this was the worst cruise experience ever. I paid USD1000 plus (premium balcony) for 2 pax. RC and Genting Cruise rooms facilities are far better. Costa rooms lack toiletries, with only soap and pulp body shower gel (syampoo/body gel all in) available, a small bathroom, no coffee ...
This was the first time our family have ever gone for a cruise.
Hwajing the organiser in working partnership with costa - bad management. With thousands of guests checking in, all stuck at the dining area with the reason with (rooms were not ready yet) it was chaos.
Rooms carpet bit smelly & dusty, toilet is bit clogged
Food was really not fantastic, we are vegetarian and the choice of ...
I took Costa Serena from Taiwan Keelun to Okinawa and ahi yuans island because of typhoon the cruise canceled our trip to Shiyuan but change our schedule to Okinawa and shortage all the time and stay a long que to get out of the cruise and manage is very bad and all the soft drinks no apply and food is very bad.
And always change our schedule no one speak to passengers all the people talk to ...
Recently refurbished and wonderfully European. You will be disappointed if looking for an American style cruise, this one is more 'understated elegance'. Food was delicious in all restaurants and bars. Would recommend highly the gelateria Amarillo - ice cream with an ocean view? Yes, please! This gelateria served up a delightful array of gelato flavors, and it became my daily ritual to indulge in ...