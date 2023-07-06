When Costa Cruises launched Costa Serena in 2007, I wondered how the Europeans at whom it was aimed would react to an American designer's concept of classical mythology, with polystyrene Greek gods floating above the atrium, Pan's hairy goat legs supporting the red, glittery stools in the nightclub and green tentacles adorning the cocktail bar's ceiling. But they seem to love it.

Owned by Carnival Corporation and built in Italy with both the European market and European cruising in mind, Costa Serena became the largest in the Costa fleet, with a maximum capacity of 3,780 (all berths). It's the line's 12th ship.

Although there are subtle differences, there are many Carnival hallmarks in the layout: the amazing nine-story atrium lobby, the top-deck waterslide, the busy thoroughfare of Deck 5, where almost all the bars are located, and the pair of two-deck dining rooms, Vesta and Ceres, at the centre and aft of the vessel.

I sailed when the ship was at almost 100 percent capacity, which was quite an experience. There were hordes of people everywhere -- all the time. At one point, I counted 23 people in a Jacuzzi that looked more suited to 12, some of them standing in the middle as there was nowhere to sit.

The ship does, however, absorb its 3,780 passengers well, provided you don't want to sit directly by the pool, where plenty of territory is staked out with towels.

Having said this, American passengers have to be prepared for the broad cultural mix on this ship. Southern Europeans, particularly Spaniards and Italians, are exuberant holidaymakers, dancing by the pool, dancing in all the bars and moving around in large family packs. Children are rarely put in the kids' club and swarm all over the pool areas, including the adult pool. Everybody goes to bed late, whatever their age. There's no regard for standing in line, whether waiting for an elevator or trying to assemble a salad at the buffet. In the main, it's one big, happy, multicultural family. But if you don't like crowds, kids or noise, choose another ship or travel in low season.