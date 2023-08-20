The pool areas are nice, and have retractable roofs in case it rains. It does get a bit hot when the roof is extended.
Photo Credit: NatureCrusier88
If you book the Best of St. Lucia tour with Costa, ask for M.G. to be your guide!
Photo Credit: NatureCrusier88
The Caribbean sunsets were some of the best parts of this cruise. Especially if you got to see them from the top decks while leaving port.
Photo Credit: NatureCrusier88
Ship's theater, seen from the control booth.
Photo Credit: NatureCrusier88
Never I will go on costa

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Pacifica

Unsatisfied 09
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Highly disappointed with Costa Pacifica. I had been on MSC Fantasia 10 years ago, and they had everything better than what Costa delivered now. RECEPTION: The worst people are hired as receptionists on this cruise. They have arrogant and fake attitudes. RESTAURANT: Deck 9 offers free food 24 hours a day, but the quality of the food is very cheap. They have other restaurants where food is ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

the first with COSTA is the LAST with COSTA

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Pacifica

Trip Adviser since 2007
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Our first cruise with Costa was the worst experience of all our cruises with various companies in the last 9 years. Beautiful ship, nice itinerary were the 2 good points, the rest was really unpleasant, we didn't expect such disappointment from a famous Italian company! Especially for the special occasion of a birthday for the person I gave this cruise as a gift - the first in his life... ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

A cruise with good entertainment

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Pacifica

C Allen P
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Embarking and disembarking were easy and quick. The cabin (although was a little small) was comfortable and clean. The food (dinner) was a little disappointing in terms of portion but is very tasty. The facilities were good but i was expecting a little more things to do while sailing. The pools and hot tubs were always busy so didn’t get to enjoy them. However, we found ourselves enjoying a vast ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Don't like to complain, but in this case, I will make an exception.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Costa Pacifica

El Jefe 17
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because a group of friends were going and we liked the destination itinerary. Right from the start there were communication issues... the Costa app didn't work for anyone with a US phone. Everyday we were told the app would be working the next day. The only day it worked was our last day in port when we were disembarking the ship. Outside our cabin, we were supposed ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2024

Transatlantic culinary delight

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Pacifica

Blakious
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mini Suite with Balcony

GREAT IDEA...........sick ending!!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Pacifica

DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

A Transatlantic cruise is a great way to escape the European winter and be away for Christmas. The seas are nearly always calm and after several crossings we have always enjoyed smaller passenger numbers. That means better service and less hustle and bustle. Embarking and disembarking was never an issue and the staff are amazing Dining was excellent and MDR Dinner was well presented with a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Nice ship, great destinations, awful customer value

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Pacifica

NatureCrusier88
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I have nothing but good stuff to say about the ship and its staff. The blue collar workers you meet in the hallways and at the restaurants? Exceptional. My cabin was kept spotless, the hallways I walked were always clean and neat. Even if someone on the staff didn't speak a word of English, they made it clear that they were happy to be there to assist you. Our group had people with mobility ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Our first and last Costa Cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Pacifica

Pablo Spain
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Originally we chose this cruise mainly because of the ports it was due to stop at in Israel, Egypt and Cyprus, but this itinerary was amended when Israel declared war on the Palestinians and these ports were replaced by others in Turkey and Tunisia. This was obviously not the fault of Costa Cruises. Overall we enjoyed the cruise, but not Costa and unfortunately we wouldn't ever travel with them ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

NO hot water in the cabin!!!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Pacifica

MarSa
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

7 complaints and 2 compliments: COMPLAINTS: 1. Change of itinerary due to vis major. As on the 7. October 2023. the war between Gaza and Israel suddenly begun, Costa changed our itinerary and instead of docking in Ashdod (Israel), Alexandria (Egypt), and Limassol (Cyprus) the new itinerary included Istanbul and Izmir (Turkey) and Volos and Piraeus (Greece). The passengers were informed of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

Noisy, Disorganised and Mean

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Pacifica

paulglint
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I was expecting a relaxing cruise. I just love the fact you do not need to plan anything. In this cruise planning was the difference between getting caught up on busy main road or a chicken farm. The buffet service staff were horrible, probably cause of the constant chaos. >Opening times not respected >Queues were like 20 minutes long. >Serving time once you get to the counters was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

