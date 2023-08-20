"I think this ship is great at any price and there are a few things they need to spend money on to improve it.The high tech photes were taken by great people with talent to make sure you looked your best but I got a high pressure salesman who was pressuring me to buy 500 Euros of pictures...."Read More
Highly disappointed with Costa Pacifica. I had been on MSC Fantasia 10 years ago, and they had everything better than what Costa delivered now.
RECEPTION: The worst people are hired as receptionists on this cruise. They have arrogant and fake attitudes.
RESTAURANT: Deck 9 offers free food 24 hours a day, but the quality of the food is very cheap. They have other restaurants where food is ...
Our first cruise with Costa was the worst experience of all our cruises with various companies in the last 9 years.
Beautiful ship, nice itinerary were the 2 good points, the rest was really unpleasant, we didn't expect such disappointment from a famous Italian company! Especially for the special occasion of a birthday for the person I gave this cruise as a gift - the first in his life... ...
Embarking and disembarking were easy and quick. The cabin (although was a little small) was comfortable and clean. The food (dinner) was a little disappointing in terms of portion but is very tasty. The facilities were good but i was expecting a little more things to do while sailing. The pools and hot tubs were always busy so didn’t get to enjoy them. However, we found ourselves enjoying a vast ...
We chose this cruise because a group of friends were going and we liked the destination itinerary.
Right from the start there were communication issues... the Costa app didn't work for anyone with a US phone. Everyday we were told the app would be working the next day. The only day it worked was our last day in port when we were disembarking the ship. Outside our cabin, we were supposed ...
Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...
A Transatlantic cruise is a great way to escape the European winter and be away for Christmas. The seas are nearly always calm and after several crossings we have always enjoyed smaller passenger numbers. That means better service and less hustle and bustle.
Embarking and disembarking was never an issue and the staff are amazing
Dining was excellent and MDR Dinner was well presented with a ...
I have nothing but good stuff to say about the ship and its staff. The blue collar workers you meet in the hallways and at the restaurants? Exceptional. My cabin was kept spotless, the hallways I walked were always clean and neat. Even if someone on the staff didn't speak a word of English, they made it clear that they were happy to be there to assist you. Our group had people with mobility ...
Originally we chose this cruise mainly because of the ports it was due to stop at in Israel, Egypt and Cyprus, but this itinerary was amended when Israel declared war on the Palestinians and these ports were replaced by others in Turkey and Tunisia. This was obviously not the fault of Costa Cruises.
Overall we enjoyed the cruise, but not Costa and unfortunately we wouldn't ever travel with them ...
7 complaints and 2 compliments:
COMPLAINTS:
1. Change of itinerary due to vis major. As on the 7. October 2023. the war between Gaza and Israel suddenly begun, Costa changed our itinerary and instead of docking in Ashdod (Israel), Alexandria (Egypt), and Limassol (Cyprus) the new itinerary included Istanbul and Izmir (Turkey) and Volos and Piraeus (Greece). The passengers were informed of ...
I was expecting a relaxing cruise. I just love the fact you do not need to plan anything. In this cruise planning was the difference between getting caught up on busy main road or a chicken farm.
The buffet service staff were horrible, probably cause of the constant chaos.
>Opening times not respected
>Queues were like 20 minutes long.
>Serving time once you get to the counters was ...