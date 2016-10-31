Last year we cruised the Mediterranean on the MSC Opera- this time we chose the Costa neoRiviera. The ships are similar, although the MSC Opera was lengthened a few years ago. The Costa neoRiviera is leaving the fleet in November and will be transferred to their German division, AIDA Cruises, so this review won’t be relevant for much longer.
The good points: it was a very affordable cruise in ...
We have chosen this cruise like most people because of the itinerary. 11 NIGHTS WESTERN MEDITERRANEAN - an amazing itinerary.We sailed on 11 July from Savona.
Reading reviews I knew the cruise line is not perfect and did not expect much, but what we have experienced was so much worth!
Starting from the drill - which took at least an hour or more.
English speaking people were wondering ...
We had previously traveled with Costa and it was just wonderful. Hoping for a similar experience, we booked this trip with great difficulty. Costa would not return e-mails or phone calls with our travel agent. They shoved a comfort package up our nose, saying we could not have the room without the package. Our room steward was wonderful. The swimming pool was very small and the hot tub was ...
THE best parts of this seven day Geek island cruise, the wonderful food and the great staff in the Dinning room. A special thanks from our family to Natalie the English guest representitive, she went above and beyond her duties to help us.
Cabin staff were uninvolved with us , unlike other cruises we have been on. We had an incident were one of our party was locked out of her cabin and after ...
Costa NeoRiviera review – sailing date 20 January 2018
The itinerary: My Fly, land cruise was marketed as “Mauritius Stay and Jewels of the Indian Ocean Cruise”; Costa cruise documents listed it as “Heaven by the Sea”.
Boarding was scheduled to be in Mauritius, followed by Seychelles, Madagascar and Reunion Island, returning to Mauritius.
However due to Cyclone Berguitta, the ship was ...
We chose this cruise primarily because it stopped in Madagascar, however, a few days before departure we were notified they would not be stopping at Madagascar because of the plague. We, of course, were notified too late to cancel so we proceeded with the trip. For the most part the cruise was fantastic. Wonderful crew, great food, spacious and private cabin. Since we were not going to ...
We were not sure what to expect as this was our 14th cruise but first with Costa. Previous cruises were with Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, Holland America and Norwegian. We selected this cruise because of the itinerary and ports of call. I had read previous reports and fortunately did not base our decision on these reviews.
The cabins were spacious (for a cruise ship) and spotlessly clean. ...
We have just returned from a back to back middle east cuise sailing on the costa Neo-rivierra for a total of 30 nights. The first week was spent sailing around the UAE and then a 23 night crossing from Dubai to Genova in Italy. The following is our opinion on this cruise experience. We try to be fair with our viewpoints on every cruise we do, other passengers on this cruise may have a different ...
We decided to join South African friends who were sold this cruise through an agent. We were aware of the different languages but as there were 4 of us were not too concerned. We had hoped there would be no children but there were a few under 5's who were impossible (bar 2!) screaming and running up and down corridors in the bar areas and public areas.
Entertainment only in Italian, ...
We really did not expect this. The Italians were noisy, water was only available when the buffet lounge was open. We had to buy water otherwise. Nothing on the ship is for free. Even when we wanted to play table tennis we had to pay for it. The gym is quite small, so if we wanted to gym and it was full we had to wait for machines.Our trip to Istanbul was cancelled so was the Mykonos port ...