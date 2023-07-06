All cabins have hair dryers, safes, coffee machines and minifridges. All have flat-screen TVs, although the size varies by cabin category. There are only two English language channels, however: the BBC and a movie of the day.

Each cabin also features two twin beds that can be converted into one queen bed, a closet, phone and desk with chair. Most of the interior and oceanview rooms have berths that can pull down to accommodate two more passengers. Bathrooms vary, depending on category; interior and oceanview cabins have showers only (in a glass stall so no curtain cling), while minisuites come with tubs. Products include shampoo/conditioner, body gel and after-sun cream. Minisuites and above receive fresh fruit and bathrobes. Outlets are a mix of European and American.

Interior: neoRiviera has 231 interior cabins, located on Decks 7 through 10. These cabins are 140 square feet. Interior cabins designated as premium have slightly more desirable locations, and passengers in these cabins receive extra amenities, such as free room service, double loyalty points and a credit towards a future cruise.

Oceanview: neoRiviera has 287 oceanview cabins, each featuring a large window. These cabins are 140 square feet and are located on Decks 7 through 10. Oceanview cabins designated as premium have slightly more desirable locations, and passengers in these cabins also receive extra amenities, such as free room service, double loyalty points and a credit towards a future cruise.

Balcony: neoRiviera has 12 balcony cabins, located on Decks 9 and 10. The cabins are 165 square feet, with 38-square-foot balconies -- roomy enough for two chairs and a small table. Smoking is allowed on balconies.

Minisuites: neoRiviera has 80 minisuites, all located on Deck 10. They are 200 square feet, with 38-square-foot balconies. Besides the features found in lower categories, these cabins contain a seating area, with sofa and chair, as well as a walk-in closet. The bathrooms have a shower with a tub. Passengers in these cabins have use of a bathrobe and slippers, and also receive a bottle of sparkling wine in their cabin when boarding.

Suites: neoRiviera has 14 suites, mostly located in the aft portion of the ship on Decks 7, 8, 9 and 11.

The six regular suites range in size from 269 to 312 square feet, with balconies of 54 to 75 square feet. In addition to these suites, four Panorama Suites are located in the aft corners on Decks 7 and 8.

The six Grand Suites range from 452 to 506 square feet, and are found on Decks 7 and 8. The cabin door opens onto a dining area, with a circular table and seating for four. The adjacent living room consists of a sofa that can fold out into a bed, a large flat-screen TV, a chair and table. The king-size bed is in a separate room, with a padded white leather headboard and a large flat-screen TV.

The bathrooms in the Grand Suites have marble countertops and vessel sinks. The spa showers have multiple heads and are made of glass; there are no tubs.

The 113- to 151-square-foot balcony is large enough for two full loungers, as well as two chairs and a table. You can get outside from both the bedroom and the living room. These suites also feature an outdoor Jacuzzi.

Perks for suite passengers include butler service, priority check-in and debarkation, afternoon canapes, a pillow menu and complimentary room service.