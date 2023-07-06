Entertainment & Activities

Theater

The Ravello Theatre spans Decks 5 and 6, and is located forward on the ship. Because of the international audience, nightly shows center around music and dance instead of comedy. Overall, we found the entertainment average, save for a few soloists who tackled everything from opera to modern rock.

Some evenings, video concerts or movies are shown.

Daily Fun

Because of neoRiviera's adult focus, you won't see much in the way of silly entertainment; there are no sexy legs contests or water polo tournaments. In fact, the daily lineup of activities is somewhat spare compared to what we've seen on other mainstream ships, primarily because the ship spends so much of its time in port.

That being said, trivia, crafts classes, bingo games, darts and dance lessons are held daily. Just don't expect a crowd; we were the only ones who showed up for quizzes on multiple dates. We noticed something called the "wandering game" on the Lido Deck, which seemed akin to a scavenger hunt.

At Night

In the evenings, live music is the name of the game, with four venues offering a variety of styles. DJs spin tunes on the Lido Deck after the restaurant closes, and for European night owls (and this is a late bunch), the disco opens at 11:45 p.m.

The Saint Maxime Casino on Deck 6 opens whenever the ship is sailing. Slot machines and table games are available. Smoking is allowed.

Costa neoRiviera Bars and Lounges

As you'd expect with a European passenger base, neoRiviera's bars and nightlife start on the later side; don't expect pre-dinner drinks or music to get going until 6:30 p.m. Conversely, bands and bars play a little later, and things are still hopping until at least midnight.

Cafe Positano (Deck 5): The busiest of neoRiviera's bars, this centrally located lounge specializing in wine and martinis has a small dance floor and live music from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

Cafe Anacapri (Deck 5): Tucked under the theater, Cafe Anacapri has old movie stills on the wall and a full menu of cognacs. Cigars are also sold, to be smoked in the cigar lounge nearby.

Amalfi Cigar Lounge (Deck 5): Walled off from Cafe Anacapri, this cigar lounge gives smokers an indoor space to call their own.

Cafe Eze (Deck 6): In an atrium overlooking the front desk, Cafe Eze serves specialty coffee drinks, both alcoholic and non. Musicians play throughout the evening. It's very popular with the espresso-sipping Italians.

Bar Porquerolles Bar (Deck 6): Close to the casino, this bar has a grand piano and usually has classical music in the evenings.

Grand Bar Saint Paul de Vence (Deck 7): Second only in size to the Ravello Theatre, this bar has a stage, seating for 400 and a large-ish dance floor.

Lido Bar Corniglia (Deck 11): This pool bar for smokers on the Lido Deck boasts choice pool seating, with large cushioned chairs, tables and loungers. Besides pina coladas and the like, this bar also features healthy smoothies.

Lido Riomaggiore (Deck 11): On the opposite side of the Lido Deck, the pool bar for nonsmokers has much less desirable seating than its counterpart, with plastic chairs instead of loungers. This bar also faces a small stage, and gets the busiest during dance lessons.

Disco Club Portofino (Deck 12): Tucked away in the ship's aft, the sprawling disco has large windows and an open-air balcony (where we saw plenty of people smoking). As you'd expect with the European passenger base, this bar opens late and doesn't get going until well past midnight.

Costa neoRiviera Outside Recreation

Pools

The Lido Deck has two pools. One is a regular pool for swimming (adults only), while the other is a shallow, bubbly Thalassotherapy pool. Two Jacuzzis and a row of shower fountains sit between the pools. Pool hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There's a small splash pool for children on Deck 12, in the kids' play area. Note that the pools are not supervised.

Recreation

A multisport recreation area for basketball and volleyball is on Deck 13. This area is much busier in the summer months, when more teenagers are onboard.

Sun Decks

Europeans are sun-lovers, and the loungers fill up during prime tanning hours. Besides the loungers around the pool, there is a full complement of chairs on Deck 12 in an open-air area known as the solarium, as well as on the upper deck surrounding the pool.

Several nights per cruise, neoRiviera has stargazing talks in the solarium space forward on Deck 12; it's the only ship in Costa's fleet to do so.

Costa neoRiviera Services

The guest services desk is located within the atrium on Deck 5. Alongside, you'll find the shore excursions desk, as well as a concierge for loyalty members. A small library with books in multiple languages is located on Deck 5, along with board games.

The library has several computer terminals, although you can purchase a Wi-Fi plan and connect with your own devices throughout the ship. Passengers can either buy a package (three hours costs 48 euros) or pay as you go at a rate of .50 euros per minute. The MyCosta mobile app allows members of the same party to text and chat for free.

Other services on Deck 5 include the Galleria, which includes a small store that sells Costa logowear, souvenirs and duty-free items, including perfume, cigarettes and candy. There's also a jewelry store here.

The photo gallery is midship on Deck 6. Discounts are given for multiple purchases. Group portrait sessions are also available.

Medical services are located on Deck 7. There is a charge for medicine, as well as doctor consults. There's also a small card room with seating for 36 on this deck.

The ship offers laundry service for a fee. On the last day of your cruise, look for a "magic bag" offer, where you can stuff a bag full of dirty clothes for a flat rate. The ship also has an ironing service. There is no self-service laundry onboard.