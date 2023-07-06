You'll find one U.S.-configured 120V electrical socket above the desk/vanity, with an adjacent 220V socket that can accept multiple types of plugs, including U.S. (just be aware that U.S. appliances would need a converter for this outlet unless they have a built-in transformer); there's also a 220V European socket in the wall underneath the desk/vanity. There are no sockets next to the beds.

Our cabin was starting to show its age a bit: woodwork along the edge of the vanity was a tad banged up, upholstery was wearing a little and the leather-loop drawer and closet pulls had definitely been grabbed by a lot of hands.

The compact bathrooms are decorated in shades of aqua, blue and beige, with showers only (suites excepted). The single-sink vanity has three glass wall shelves on either side, providing ample storage space for a couple. A moveable magnifying shaving/makeup mirror is attached to one wall. Bathrooms are supplied with facial tissues, bar soap, conditioning shampoo and shower gel, under the Costa brand. There is also a soap dispenser in the shower. Bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, floor mats and beach towels (where appropriate) are provided. There is a razors-only electrical outlet above the mirror that accepts U.S. plugs.

In every class, there are cabins designated as "Classic" and "Premium." Additional perks for Premium cabins include free continental room service breakfast on request; free room service at other times of day (for Classic cabins, there's a charge); plush terrycloth robes and slippers; expanded toiletries, including after-sun lotion and a vanity packet containing an emery board, cotton swabs and balls; twice-daily towel service (Classic cabins get it once per day); a 10 percent discount on the next cruise; and double the Costa Club points. Decks 7 and 8 are all Premium cabins and suites; on other decks, there's a mix.

Connecting cabins are available for families, including four pairs of Balcony Classic cabins and 16 pairs of Balcony Premium cabins. There are also eight possible connections between cabins of mixed classes. In addition, there are one or two pull-down overhead berths available in some cabins and suites within every class, except for Grand Suites -- a total of 189 cabins have them.

There are eight accessible cabins -- two Interior Premium, two interior Classic and four Oceanview Classic.

While Mediterranea at one time participated in the Costa "Wellness" program, it's no longer offered on this ship, so there are no designated spa cabins as there were in the past.

Interior: Like all of Mediterranea's cabins, these are pleasantly roomy, averaging 160 square feet. Instead of a sofa, like outside cabins, they are fitted with a chair and tiny oval table. The vanity/desk area is slightly smaller than that of outside cabins. There are 122 Classic interior cabins and 90 Premium interior cabins.

Oceanview: There are 137 oceanview cabins, including some with large portholes, some with larger picture windows and others with a "French balcony"-- exterior glass doors that open, with a railing across the opening. With the latter, there's no outdoor area, but more opportunity for light and air to enter the room. Classic cabins on Deck 4 risk having their views obstructed by lifeboats. In all the oceanview cabins, which average a comfortable 175 square feet, you'll find a sofa that can be converted into an extra single bed, plus an oval table. There are 68 Classic oceanview cabins and 69 Premium oceanview cabins.

Balcony: These 220-square-foot cabins are similar in layout and furnishings to oceanview cabins, with the addition of a 35-square-foot balcony. Balconies are equipped with a small side table and two chairs made of metal with mesh fabric. The railing is made of wood, with a thick glass panel below it. Frosted-glass privacy partitions separate adjoining balconies; they extend beyond the railing, to prevent neighbors from peeking at what's going on next door. There's a gap at the top of the partition, so sounds do carry -- but you'd have to be the height of a basketball superstar to see over it. One thing to note: smoking is permitted on balconies, so smoke can easily waft in your direction from neighbors above or below. There are 156 Classic balcony cabins and 464 Premium balcony cabins.

Minisuite: There are two types of minisuites: 10 Regular and 34 Panorama. Both average about 270 square feet (not counting the balcony), and have combination bedroom/living room areas, plus a separate dressing room attached to the bathroom. The biggest difference is the balcony size. Regular minisuite balconies average 80 square feet (most are the same depth as balcony cabins, but about twice as long). Panorama suites come in two configurations: the 32 midship suites have 88-square foot balconies, while the two Panorama suites located aft have balconies that are a vast 277 square feet. Balconies are furnished with two metal-and-mesh fabric loungers and a side table.

In both minisuite types, living room areas are decorated in light-colored peaches and neutrals, with wood panels and accents. Mirrors help to expand the space. The granite-topped desk has a glass shelf above it. There is a sofa, side table and small oval table, as well as a bar area with four drawers below. There's a closet in the bedroom area with one full-length hanging section and one double-hung section.

The dressing room features a granite-topped dressing table with lighted mirror and drawers, a stool and closet with two sections (one with four shelves, the other with hangers). Two large umbrellas are stored in the closet.

The bathroom has a double-sink vanity with granite counter and backsplash with an inlaid marble mosaic border that extends around the tub; the floor is matching granite. There are three glass shelves on either side of the vanity. The combination shower/bathtub is jetted and has sliding frosted-glass doors.

All minisuites get access to additional perks including butler service; a pillow menu with five choices, including down, three types of memory foam and fiberfill; additional bath amenities, like a shower cap and Elemis-branded products; a daily fruit basket; and a welcome bottle of spumante (Italian sparkling wine).

Suite: There are 14 Grand Suites, averaging 367 square feet, and they include all the amenities offered with minisuites, plus the option of priority boarding and an invitation to the captain's cocktail party. Eight of these suites are located aft, with wraparound balconies; six are midship. Color schemes are similar to the minisuites. In the living room, there's an L-shaped sofa, with two upholstered chairs and an oval granite-topped table. In the bedroom area, there is a dresser with eight drawers, plus three additional drawers in the TV cabinet.

In the bathroom, upgrades include a bidet and an oversized, oval jetted tub with shower. The dressing room has an additional small sink in the dressing table.

There are two sets of double glass doors leading out to the balcony, which is outfitted with two metal-and-mesh chairs with matching footstools, and a side table.