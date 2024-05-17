Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Fortuna

This is an old tired boat, that is poorly staffed and represents terrible value for money. Our room. *Rooms are not cleaned properly, we found old pool towels from the previous passengers in our cabin. It took three days and three requests to get new ones. *An old piece of chewing gum under the lamp shade next to my bed did not impress. *The cabinetry in our room was misaligned and ...