Costa Cruise Lines – Costa Fortuna Review
Rating: ★☆☆☆☆
This was the worst cruise experience I’ve ever had. The food was terrible—worse than prison food—and you even had to pay for water at dinner. The water slide was closed and padlocked, and everything was communicated in Italian and French, with little to no English.
Our itinerary was changed last minute, skipping Trinidad and Tobago ...
Our first cruise with Costa. Have sailed MSC and Cunard previously. Sailed actually five days from Athens to Palermo, but Cruise Critic did not allow to edit the details.
The best thing was the price, 389 e/pp including drinks package. The cruise itself was ok. There was nothing splendid about the cruise, except for some foods in the MDR being very good. On other nights some foods were mostly ...
1- boarding: lines and lines of waiting before you get on board, huge lack of organisation! No line for families, no line for disabled or elderly people, a chaos.
2-they hold your passports until the end of the trip!they hold you hostages without explanation! And when i asked if they have the right to keep my passport, i have a very confident answer “yes”, but if you change your mind & decide ...
Embarkation and disembarkation a total cluster of disaster. Instructions are not clear. If you have booked an excursion there is very little chance of making it on time. Food is not that good in the buffet, better in the dining rooms. Communication is very lacking and it’s a lot of waiting and waiting.
Communication is so bad it warrants a repeat.
Lots of waiting and it causes frustration. ...
A. We boarded Costa Fortuna on Friday 7/5 at Athens. This worked best with our schedule. In the first 24 hours. I Spent over 3 hours in line (along with 700 Euros) to get our internet going. They only have one person with limited hours attending the Internet Point on level 3. So far internet has been choppy and unreliable. Although we have paid for all devices, they keep getting booted off.
B. ...
We participated in the exciting Greek islands cruise from Istanbul on June 16 with the Costa Fortuna ship.The ship is very old, go there knowing that. The shower in our cabin broke down twice and the air conditioner broke down twice.The food is not bad, but there was a sharp foreign object in my food, maybe it was a piece of bone. A lot of salt was used in some dishes. Hygiene and cleanliness in ...
I joined the Costa Fortuna ship on 14 June for the Greek islands .The ship is very old and to be honest in a dirty condition. The AC in both cabins broke down more than once. The fridge in the room is very hot.
The food is horrible and tasteless with limited options. Hygiene and cleanliness in the rooms and restaurants were very horrible .Entertainment and activities were limited. The items in ...
This is an old tired boat, that is poorly staffed and represents terrible value for money.
Our room.
*Rooms are not cleaned properly, we found old pool towels from the previous passengers in our cabin. It took three days and three requests to get new ones.
*An old piece of chewing gum under the lamp shade next to my bed did not impress.
*The cabinetry in our room was misaligned and ...
We chose this trip for the dates and itinerary. We sailed from Toulon and enjoyed a few days in London and Paris before departure. The ship was nice, the food overall was good, and the staff was accommodating. Our wait staff for meals Komang was really good at what he did! Cabin crew with Michael was also great. As expected this is a European line with mostly European passengers. The only thing ...
We went on Costa Fortuna expecting a wonderful holiday. Only to find how terrible the food was it was cold and breakfast consisted of very burt bacon cold omlettes even when they came straight from kitchen and this was for the full cruise. The buffet area was like a cattle market not a good experience at all. We went for lunch in restaurant looked at the salad station and was labelled salad the ...