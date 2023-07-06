Mealtimes on Costa Fortuna generally follow cruise traditions rahter than set the pace for new innovations. At breakfast, expect casual fare in Restaurant Buffet Colombo 1954 -- the usual suspects, including omelets made to order, along with cold cuts and cheeses, which are generally more appealing to a European palate.

We loved the breakfast service in the ship's dining rooms more than in the ship's lido buffet. Along with order-off-the-menu items, there was also a dining room buffet featuring continental choices (from danish to cereals), so you could combine the convenience of the buffet with the more elegant and relaxing atmosphere of the traditional dining room.

At lunch expect more of the same, with the addition of an outdoor grill out by the pool, where you can get twice-cooked burgers and grilled chicken and French fries. There's a daily "tea time" in the buffet venue. Lunch in either of the dining rooms (though Restaurant Michelangelo 1965, located aft, has three sides of windows) is a fantastic treat -- particularly on sea days. The menu offers daily specials (the risotto quattro formaggia was divine), and you can always get grilled chicken or steak.

Dinner, as befits a European-style cruise, is the big event on Costa Fortuna -- and most of the attention is focused on a more formal-style meal that can last three hours. Alternatives are basically limited to the Restaurant Buffet Cristoforo Colombo 1954, which is transformed into a candle-lit pizzeria from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m., and the chic-chic Club Grand Conte 1927, at the top of the ship, which is quite swish (and has a piano player) -- the ultimate onboard restaurant for a romantic experience. The latter has a 23 Euro service charge.

Room service is limited, as is fairly typical on European ships. Continental breakfast (cappuccino and cafe Americano, pastries, juices, cereal and yogurt) is available. There is also a space on the breakfast request form where you can write in a hot dish -- though there's no menu from which to select. Otherwise, the 24-hour service is limited to a snack selection -- a choice of three sandwiches. For a "snack," there's a service charge of 2 Euros.