Of Costa Fortuna's 1,358 cabins, 522 come with balconies. Sizewise, they run about average -- inside and staterooms with a window are fairly basic, with a queen that converts to twins, one chair, a vanity/desk and a mini-fridge. Standard verandah cabins boast one extra amenity -- the balcony. All of these feature compact bathrooms with shower. This is a ship where, if budget allows, it's a good idea to upgrade to a mini-suite, which features a pull-out couch (same bathroom); even nicer are the suites which have separate seating areas, marble bathrooms with whirlpool baths, and a double-wide balcony.