One of Costa's most distinctive qualities is the diversity of entertainment. On this ship, because lounges tend to run cozy rather than large, there was something for everyone -- from big venues like the Conte di Savoia 1932 Grand Bar, designed for elegant dancing, to the Bar Conte Verde 1923, for jazz.
Costa Fortuna's elaborate theatrical productions are aimed at its European passengers, particularly on European itineraries, but are unusual and fun diversions.
As Costa Fortuna's design scheme pays homage to classic Italian ships, cruise history fans will be intrigued by the public rooms. Some are literal interpretations of rooms found on some of these classic vessels (whose provenance ranges from 1921 - 1965), like the gorgeously elegant Conte di Savoia 1932 Grand Bar, a terrific dancing venue, and the Classico Roma 1926 Bar, for after-dinner cognac and cigars. Others are more whimsical; the fabulous Conte Rossi 1921 Piano Bar is decked out in a red color scheme (as befits its name), and naturally, the Neptunia 1932 Casino and the Vulcania 1927 Disco are much more contemporary than the originals.
A couple of interesting notes about the casino. First of all, slots take Euros. Since there's no bank machine onboard, you can charge a cash advance to your cabin card (and pay with a credit card at the end of the cruise). Second, this casino is somewhat smaller (though to this non-gambler's eye didn't appear to be lacking in any key options) than the usual American-owned ship casino. That's because Europeans aren't as interested in gambling as their North American counterparts. The space saved from downsizing the casino was used to elongate the Conte di Savoia 1932 Grand Bar, which is focused around a huge dance floor -- larger than the usual secondary show lounge on American-owned ships because European cruisers really like to dance (and we mean beyond-the-disco types of dancing, from samba to waltzing).
Other features of the "inside" portion of the ship, which spans Decks 4, 5 and 6, include a dynamically designed library-card room (with so few books we urge you to bring your own), the Virtual World arcade (designers didn't even try to come up with a vintage ship inspiration on this one) and the three-tiered Rex 1932 Gallery, which is the ship's main show lounge. The shops and photo gallery are also located here.
Note: the Costa Atrium, located on Deck 3 and stretching up to Deck 9, is a great meet-and-greet spot (not to mention a superb place for people watching). Definitely don't miss the ceiling that covers part of it -- cardboard (you can't tell, though) models of every one of Costa's ships through history (we counted 26) hang upside down.
Costa Fortuna has four pools (including one that's kid-dedicated). The main pool area features two pools, a waterslide, three huge whirlpools, a theater area with professional-style lighting and tiered levels of lounge chairs. We loved that when weather got cool, crew members decked each chair with a variety of wool tartan rugs in different colors and plaids.
Our favorite pool area -- we appreciate peace and quiet -- is the Lido Colombo, which can be covered in inclement weather. It's got two huge whirlpools.
It must be admitted -- the spa is rather utilitarian. If you've been on a Carnival Destiny-class ship you've seen it, down to the whirlpool in the center of the fitness facility that appears as if carved out of rocks (that's the most interesting thing about it). The fitness area is well-enough equipped.
More interesting is the ship's tennis court -- it comes with stadium seating (for big-audience events), unique to Costa Fortuna. There's also a running track.
We were less than wowed by Club Squok, the ship's kids' facility. There's no breaking down of rooms per age category (kids from 3 - 12 head to one room), although teens do have their own rather utilitarian area next door. We're told that Club Squok counselors go to a great deal of effort to involve kids onboard in various events, so activities are fairly wide-spread. There is a dedicated toddler pool area with a mini-jungle gym.
