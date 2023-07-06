Public Rooms

As Costa Fortuna's design scheme pays homage to classic Italian ships, cruise history fans will be intrigued by the public rooms. Some are literal interpretations of rooms found on some of these classic vessels (whose provenance ranges from 1921 - 1965), like the gorgeously elegant Conte di Savoia 1932 Grand Bar, a terrific dancing venue, and the Classico Roma 1926 Bar, for after-dinner cognac and cigars. Others are more whimsical; the fabulous Conte Rossi 1921 Piano Bar is decked out in a red color scheme (as befits its name), and naturally, the Neptunia 1932 Casino and the Vulcania 1927 Disco are much more contemporary than the originals.

A couple of interesting notes about the casino. First of all, slots take Euros. Since there's no bank machine onboard, you can charge a cash advance to your cabin card (and pay with a credit card at the end of the cruise). Second, this casino is somewhat smaller (though to this non-gambler's eye didn't appear to be lacking in any key options) than the usual American-owned ship casino. That's because Europeans aren't as interested in gambling as their North American counterparts. The space saved from downsizing the casino was used to elongate the Conte di Savoia 1932 Grand Bar, which is focused around a huge dance floor -- larger than the usual secondary show lounge on American-owned ships because European cruisers really like to dance (and we mean beyond-the-disco types of dancing, from samba to waltzing).

Other features of the "inside" portion of the ship, which spans Decks 4, 5 and 6, include a dynamically designed library-card room (with so few books we urge you to bring your own), the Virtual World arcade (designers didn't even try to come up with a vintage ship inspiration on this one) and the three-tiered Rex 1932 Gallery, which is the ship's main show lounge. The shops and photo gallery are also located here.

Note: the Costa Atrium, located on Deck 3 and stretching up to Deck 9, is a great meet-and-greet spot (not to mention a superb place for people watching). Definitely don't miss the ceiling that covers part of it -- cardboard (you can't tell, though) models of every one of Costa's ships through history (we counted 26) hang upside down.