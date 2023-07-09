This was our first cruise experience and we are more than pleased to say that we made the right choice in choosing to sail with the Costa Favolosa ship.
It was a 12 day cruise and 12 days were not enough. Everything was spectacular.
Favolosa means fabulous and my husband and I both confirm that it was truly fabulous from a to z. The ship is spotless and absolutely beautiful. Even the ...
Extremely dissatisfied!
In our journey from Hamburg to Barcelona, nobody has yet replied to the three emails from the ship's reception, who obviously don't care how guests feel!
The ship has been under refurbishment since departure and everywhere is dusty and very noisy. In addition the ship charges you for things you have either already paid for (excursions) or used.
You pay for your ...
The most despicable and dishonest cruise line that we've ever experienced after sailed about 60+ cruises with other lines. It was our every first cruise trip with Costa and for sure, it would be the last and only one!
-Lido cafeteria food is like hospital food with limited varieties. Free coffee & hot water are ONLY available for Breakfast & afternoon tea time between 4pm-530pm.
-Long ...
Costa Fervolosa Cruise. Review
Employees:
With exception of one on the third floor, at the reception table, all others were sweet, gentle and willing to help.
Big kudos to the cashier at the Amarillo Ice Cream and coffee place. He is very gentil. Also kudos to the Indian employees at the cheeseburger joint. They are amazing.
The App:
The app is a joke. It doesn’t work when you ...
I hadn't cruised with Costa before, but with 5 other lines. The itinerary (Spain to Brazil) interested me as a biologist and natural history photographer, and the price was very reasonable, probably because the relocation nature and the lack of port visits meant the ship was (according to the crew) about half empty. My double cabin, for one person and no single supplement, was outstanding value ...
Terrible experience. A constant struggle against the the very unhappy and agressive employees, bad and scarce food, bad or absent service, bad organization and lack of customer service on all ends. Very long waiting lines everywhere and for everything. Salad was a luxury good on board. Either one day carrots or one day bell pepper. Both was.impossible. Generally not a very good quality, neither ...
We booked our cruise with Costa and sailed with Costa Favolosa for 11 nights. It was our first time cruising and we enjoyed it to the fullest!
Embarkation:
We started from Barcelona. We arrive at the port a few hours earlier and we instantly handed our luggage to the staff. Everyone was really polite and helpful and we smoothly and quickly entered the ship. We were very lucky because our ...
What should have been a relaxing cruise for two ended up as a constant battle against a ship and its crew.
There was no hospitality on board, worst cruise experience I have ever had. At one point I had to fear for my life and not one person would take responsibility. We were stuck in line on deck 2 with over 100 other passenger for more than a hour with no information or assistance, only after ...
Trip from IJmuiden to the Shetland islands and Iceland and back. Reading all the reviews I don't need to add much more comment. Costa is not learning from the reviews people are writing . In short: food is always cold/ extra payment for water!!!!/ extra payment for frenche fries/ pizza/ snacks.
Embarkation was a chaos in IJmuiden. Much too less tender boats in some harbours with resulted in ...
Very bad ship, food and management
Everything was far below normal standards
No heating in the buffet restaurant in iceland and greenland
You had to eat with thick socks and coat on
A lot op people got sick with the flu during this cruises
We both were sick for one week
There was a lot of sneezing.
No hygienic measures for the guests.
Hand sanitizers were mostly ...