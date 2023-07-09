Disaster!
Photo Credit: Nedelcheva
Photo Credit: El_explore
Photo Credit: El_explore
Photo Credit: El_explore
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
2.8
Poor
106 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Never again with Costa
"We did another Costa cruise in 2012 which was very good....In short: food is always cold/ extra payment for water!!!!..."Read More
cruisecrawler4751 avatar

cruisecrawler4751

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 106 Costa Favolosa Cruise Reviews

5 star 100 % Fabulous ... 12 days were not enough

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Favolosa

User Avatar
Absolutely Fabulous
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise experience and we are more than pleased to say that we made the right choice in choosing to sail with the Costa Favolosa ship. It was a 12 day cruise and 12 days were not enough. Everything was spectacular. Favolosa means fabulous and my husband and I both confirm that it was truly fabulous from a to z. The ship is spotless and absolutely beautiful. Even the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Disappointment!

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Costa Favolosa

User Avatar
Nedelcheva
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Extremely dissatisfied! In our journey from Hamburg to Barcelona, nobody has yet replied to the three emails from the ship's reception, who obviously don't care how guests feel! The ship has been under refurbishment since departure and everywhere is dusty and very noisy. In addition the ship charges you for things you have either already paid for (excursions) or used. You pay for your ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

AVOID COSTA CRUISE AT ANY COST!!!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Costa Favolosa

User Avatar
Cindy_F
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The most despicable and dishonest cruise line that we've ever experienced after sailed about 60+ cruises with other lines. It was our every first cruise trip with Costa and for sure, it would be the last and only one! -Lido cafeteria food is like hospital food with limited varieties. Free coffee & hot water are ONLY available for Breakfast & afternoon tea time between 4pm-530pm. -Long ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Costa Favolosa. Some good, some horrible.

Review for a South America Cruise on Costa Favolosa

User Avatar
RossanaLM
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Costa Fervolosa Cruise. Review Employees: With exception of one on the third floor, at the reception table, all others were sweet, gentle and willing to help. Big kudos to the cashier at the Amarillo Ice Cream and coffee place. He is very gentil. Also kudos to the Indian employees at the cheeseburger joint. They are amazing. The App: The app is a joke. It doesn’t work when you ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

A cheap, cheerful but interesting itinerary, spoiled by an unpleasant disembarkation and offhand customer service.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Favolosa

User Avatar
OldCoot69
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I hadn't cruised with Costa before, but with 5 other lines. The itinerary (Spain to Brazil) interested me as a biologist and natural history photographer, and the price was very reasonable, probably because the relocation nature and the lack of port visits meant the ship was (according to the crew) about half empty. My double cabin, for one person and no single supplement, was outstanding value ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Classic Inside

Avoid Costa at all cost

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Favolosa

User Avatar
PrivatPrivat7473639
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Terrible experience. A constant struggle against the the very unhappy and agressive employees, bad and scarce food, bad or absent service, bad organization and lack of customer service on all ends. Very long waiting lines everywhere and for everything. Salad was a luxury good on board. Either one day carrots or one day bell pepper. Both was.impossible. Generally not a very good quality, neither ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony

An amazing Cruise experience!!!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Favolosa

User Avatar
El_explore
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We booked our cruise with Costa and sailed with Costa Favolosa for 11 nights. It was our first time cruising and we enjoyed it to the fullest! Embarkation: We started from Barcelona. We arrive at the port a few hours earlier and we instantly handed our luggage to the staff. Everyone was really polite and helpful and we smoothly and quickly entered the ship. We were very lucky because our ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

A struggle

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Costa Favolosa

User Avatar
GHX3
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

What should have been a relaxing cruise for two ended up as a constant battle against a ship and its crew. There was no hospitality on board, worst cruise experience I have ever had. At one point I had to fear for my life and not one person would take responsibility. We were stuck in line on deck 2 with over 100 other passenger for more than a hour with no information or assistance, only after ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Never again with Costa

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Costa Favolosa

User Avatar
cruisecrawler4751
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Trip from IJmuiden to the Shetland islands and Iceland and back. Reading all the reviews I don't need to add much more comment. Costa is not learning from the reviews people are writing . In short: food is always cold/ extra payment for water!!!!/ extra payment for frenche fries/ pizza/ snacks. Embarkation was a chaos in IJmuiden. Much too less tender boats in some harbours with resulted in ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony

Avoid Costa

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Costa Favolosa

User Avatar
Solar123
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very bad ship, food and management Everything was far below normal standards No heating in the buffet restaurant in iceland and greenland You had to eat with thick socks and coat on A lot op people got sick with the flu during this cruises We both were sick for one week There was a lot of sneezing. No hygienic measures for the guests. Hand sanitizers were mostly ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony

Find a Costa Favolosa Cruise from $244

Any Month
Other Costa Ship Cruise Reviews
Costa Fascinosa Cruise Reviews
Costa Fascinosa Cruise Reviews
Costa Mediterranea Cruise Reviews
Costa neoRiviera Cruise Reviews
Costa Magica Cruise Reviews
Costa Smeralda Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.