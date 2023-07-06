  • Write a Review
Costa Favolosa Review

94 reviews
See all photos

Costa Favolosa, the fourth ship in Costa Cruises' Concordia class, launched July 2011. The 114,500-ton, 3,000-passenger vessel was built at Fincantieri's Marghera ship yard in Venice, Italy.

The ship features all of the now-signature Concordia-class elements, such as the Asian-themed Samsara Spa, a pool area with giant movie screen and sliding glass roof, and a Grand Prix driving simulator. Favolosa also offers a handful of new options not found on its older sister ships. These include six new suites with private verandahs and Jacuzzis; a new area for teens with a 4D cinema, ice cream bar and dance floor; and a new outdoor Aqua Park with a pirate galleon. For a full review of sister ship Costa Serena, click here.

About

Passengers: 2968
Shore Excursions: 391

Sails To

Mediterranean, South America, Baltic Sea

Sails From

Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Santos (Sao Paulo), Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Amsterdam, Toulon, Buenos Aires, Le Havre, Le Havre, Ijmuiden, Hamburg, Dover, Dover, Newcastle, Tyne

Any Month

More about Costa Favolosa

Where does Costa Favolosa sail from?

Where does Costa Favolosa sail to?

How much does it cost to go on Costa Favolosa?

Cruises on Costa Favolosa start from $226 per person.
Costa Favolosa Cruiser Reviews

7 Nights Cruise to North Europe on Costa Favalosa

This was our second trip on Costa Ship. Very happy with their Itinerary, since main attraction was to visit Norwegian Fjords.Read More
suku40

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

Enjoyable interlude.

Would we cruise on the Favolosa again one of the nicest friendliest ship we have been on.Read More
tenpin

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

SURPRISED & SATISFIED

We have just arrived in Waremunde, Germany from a 7 day Fjord Cruise on Costa Favolosa. When we first considered Costa as part of our 6 month tour of Europe we were very hesitant.Read More
yzhep

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Very enjoyable Mediterranean cruise, including Lisbon

Unfortunately, Costa does not really cater to travelers in wheelchairs.Read More
EdF63

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Costa Cruises Fleet
Costa Mediterranea
251 reviews
