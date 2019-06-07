Extremely rude restaurant and bar staff, reception staff not genuinely interested in addressing issues even coming across as “phony”. Food at the restaurants was OK, but the buffet made Hometown Buffet seem like a 5 stars restaurant. Decor seemed like a tacky and outdated Las Vegas hotel. Attractions were relatively good. Ship was extremely clean though. Shopping area was poor and uninteresting. ...
Italian style cruising - great food in main dining room, interesting sights to see, but crowded, with logistical challenges. I found the ship decor blah. Side note, they hit you with a 3 euro charge to "activate" your internet package that you have already paid for.
We joined at Taranto, quick walk from train station. Be very careful with any cabin on Deck 6 midships - I miscalculated cabin ...
it was a pity that the mykonos stop was canceled. the food at the restaurant il gattopardo was excellent, I had breakfast, lunch and dinner at the restaurant and never went back to the buffet. there’s always music playing and the entertainment was amazing. I didn’t really like most of the shows in the theater, enjoying only 2/3 shows out of 6(?) I saw. the excursions are pretty expensive, I only ...
Totally unorganised, food at the buffet is no good no quality ingredients at all. The system is a total disaster. The tours are a rip off. The upgrade to all inclusive alcohol and drinks is a rip off. The quality of entertainment isn't great either. We where assigned a time for dinner without being asked and at 7.15pm for us its too early. Everywhere was packed with people especially on the days ...
Before Covid things were different, we have to accept this fact. I have some suggestions regarding finding places in the dining area. There are several dining places and people often get lost and keep wandering around. One suggestion is to place a picture (or some other sign) in a conspicuous place in each dining area. It could be a picture of an animal in aphabetical order, e.g A. Antelope, B. ...
As a first time cruiser from South Africa, our family did the European cruise which was absolutely amazing from the ports we stopped at and being on the ship as a family. We enjoyed our time together although we were shocked at all the additional service fees charged from mandatory daily service fees (on top of an all inclusive package) as well as purchasing anything onboard e.g. a coke is ...
This was my second cruise with Costa. First one was with Smeralda . Check-in and access of the cabin worked well. Deck 2 insides. The journey from Copenhagen Danmark to Tarragona Spain went perfectly.
The cabin was okey, interior grey but the bed was really good. The food is varied, the breakfast and lunch buffet is tasteless ,hot food is cold when you have found somewhere to sit. Restaurant ...
If you are English speaking and want to take shore excursions don't book a cruise in Europe with Costa, Due to the lack of Numbers of English-speaking passengers there are very few excursions that are available, but you don't know that until you are on board and in most cases, you are advised a day or two before. The tours that you may be able to go on are with a guide who speaks at least 2 ...
After 3 years of wait book a 2 week cruise from Kiel to Marseille
Start with food or the lack of you have to ask for everything (yes everything) even salt and pepper shakers. The dinning room is not much better
The service was ok and the excursion were good when they didn't cancel the ones you picked
Room was normal size with a non working fridge and a window view of a deck ...
Staff was kind and helpful, very clean. Cabin and corridors are cleaned daily. Restaurants on 5 and 9 floor was cleaned permanently.
We were informed about everything by daily news.
Very nice. Information desc was available all time.
It was possible to eat 7 am - 10 pm. But in case of trip outside of ship, from 3,30 pm to dinner time, nothing to eat except cakes and bagetas. Nothing for ...