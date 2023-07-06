  • Write a Review
Costa Fascinosa Review

The 114,500-ton, 3,000-passenger Costa Fascinosa features now-signature Concordia-class elements, such as the Asian-themed Samsara Spa (with associated restaurant), a pool area with giant movie screen and sliding glass roof, and a Grand Prix driving simulator. For a full review of sister ship Costa Serena, click here.

Fascinosa, which was designed by cruising's most well-known architect, Joe Farcus, distinguishes itself in its design. Farcus' theme is "things that fascinate." Quoting a Costa press release, this means "celebrities, movie stars and exotic places synonymous with allure and seduction."

If that doesn't narrow it down, try this: a "Gone With the Wind"-themed lido area. Specific design touches (the burnt-out shell of Tara?) haven't been revealed, but the space will feature raised whirlpool tubs and waterfalls. Inside, the Millionaire Casino is named after the Italian title of the Oscar-winning "Slumdog Millionaire."

About

Passengers: 2962
Shore Excursions: 636

Sails To

South America, Mediterranean, Baltic Sea, Caribbean

Sails From

Buenos Aires, Barcelona, Genoa, Marseille, Guadeloupe, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Kiel, Copenhagen, Ijmuiden, Catania, Palermo, Naples, La Romana

More about Costa Fascinosa

Where does Costa Fascinosa sail from?

Costa Fascinosa departs from Buenos Aires, Barcelona, Genoa, Marseille, Guadeloupe, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Kiel, Copenhagen, Ijmuiden, Catania, Palermo, Naples, and La Romana

Where does Costa Fascinosa sail to?

Costa Fascinosa cruises to Buenos Aires, Punta del Este, Montevideo, Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Malaga, Seville, Lisbon, Gibraltar, Valencia, Guadeloupe, Scarborough, Grenada, Barbados, St. Lucia, Martinique, Tortola, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Vincent, Aruba, Curacao, Tenerife, Rio de Janeiro, Ilhabela, Cartagena (Spain), Kiel, Tromso, Trondheim, Olden, Stockholm, Visby, Helsinki, Tallinn, Riga, Klaipeda, Bergen, Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Alesund, Copenhagen, Cherbourg, La Coruna, Porto (Leixoes), Buzios, Alicante, Madeira (Funchal), Ponta Delgada, Catania, Malta (Valletta), Tunis (La Goulette), Palermo (Sicily), Naples, Sardinia, Rome (Civitavecchia), Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Santorini, Mykonos, Ilha Grande, La Romana (Casa de Campo), Ocho Rios, Grand Turk, Amber Cove (Puerto Plata), Samana and Cayo Levantado, and St. Kitts (Port Zante)

How much does it cost to go on Costa Fascinosa?

Cruises on Costa Fascinosa start from $250 per person.
Costa Fascinosa Cruiser Reviews

Disappointment as quality of food and service is lower than previous Costa cruises

If you are English speaking and want to take shore excursions don't book a cruise in Europe with Costa, Due to the lack of Numbers of English-speaking passengers there are very few excursions that areRead More
ruby gardens

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Costa Fascinosa Fabulous Experience for an American

My husband is Italian so thought we would try Fascinosa out of Savona (Genoa).Read More
MitiCat

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Very nice experiences

Every day was performance in the theatre - very nice.Very nice.Read More
janasaska

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Busy with Happenings

On September 23, having just disembarked from MSC Fantasia in Genoa, I took a taxi to Savona (the driver offered me a special price of EUR100) and embarked on Costa Fascinosa, a back-to-back cruise thoughRead More
AWHW

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

