The 114,500-ton, 3,000-passenger Costa Fascinosa features now-signature Concordia-class elements, such as the Asian-themed Samsara Spa (with associated restaurant), a pool area with giant movie screen and sliding glass roof, and a Grand Prix driving simulator. For a full review of sister ship Costa Serena, click here.

Fascinosa, which was designed by cruising's most well-known architect, Joe Farcus, distinguishes itself in its design. Farcus' theme is "things that fascinate." Quoting a Costa press release, this means "celebrities, movie stars and exotic places synonymous with allure and seduction."

If that doesn't narrow it down, try this: a "Gone With the Wind"-themed lido area. Specific design touches (the burnt-out shell of Tara?) haven't been revealed, but the space will feature raised whirlpool tubs and waterfalls. Inside, the Millionaire Casino is named after the Italian title of the Oscar-winning "Slumdog Millionaire."