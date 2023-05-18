"They also constantly change their minds on things, so kids were fine in the hot tubs under parents supervision until our last day when all of a sudden they weren't and we were told off by an irate Italian officer, we showed her what the signs said but she said "they're wrong" , my father went to talk to reception and apparently their interpretation of the sign is children age 16-18 have to have parental supervision but otherwise no children.We sailed with Costa previously some years ago and felt very comfortable being English speakers and enjoyed spending time with our European counterparts, we felt that things couldn't be that different and perhaps it was just people not really used to being surrounded by the European Culture...."Read More
I have been cruising for more than 15 years and this was my 90th time with Costa Diadema. Otherwise, I have about 10 with Costa cruise, and the others are with MSC, NCL and others. This cruise was 21 nights from Genoa to Santos and the worst so far that I have been on was in every way. From embarking in Genoa, which lasted about 6 hours, accommodation in old cabins with old beds and pillows. The ...
Would give it a zero star review. The worst cruise I’ve ever been on. This cruise was booked through YMT travel agency. Please stay away from this cruise line if you do not wish to get food poisoning and the worst overcrowded ship. The staff is rude and unless you give them a bribe, do not expect good service from them, especially in the eating facilities. We reported incidents in which food ...
Safe yourself (litterally) and just don't book with Costa unless you want a over crowded , food poisoning, disrespectful reception, negligent safety, dirty rooms, towels and bed linning. Food is sub-quality, never warm (above 55 Celsius ), crew personnel is poorly trained and often cannot answer even simple questions. If you book early dinner, you get late seating vise versa. We got food poisoning ...
For the holidays me and my family went on a 7 night Mediterranean cruise with Costa Diadema. I did have somewhat of a high expectation because a lot of people were recommending us Costa, so we tried it to see how it really is for ourselves.
When we arrived at the port of Savona the boarding process was quite weird and I still don’t get it till this day. Before boarding on the ship you need to ...
With this report, we would like to express our gratitude for the excellent experience and top-notch quality. We recently enjoyed a cruise on the Costa Diadema ship. We wish to commend the organization of events and concerts, as well as the exceptional hospitality of the staff. We felt genuinely welcomed, from the cabin crew to the waitstaff, officers, embarkation and disembarkation team. The only ...
Beginning of August, I went 7 days cruise with my husband to Europe.
One of the worst vacations and most expensive by far! Be aware people, if you breath they will charge you. They even charge for stuff that gets canceled later, and of course they will not refund you back your money. When you go downstairs to discuss the refund, they will tell you to wait until your trip ends so all money will ...
First time cruisers, wife booked it for my birthday!
I would like to firstly like to say a massive thank you to Kayleigh our English speaking rep onboard for making our cruise a memorable one and going the extra mile to help us!
A really big thanks goes to all the crew and workers on the Diadema, they were brilliant!
Admittedly the vessel is getting a bit old and tired but very clean and ...
We just got off the boat. Worst cruise ship experience I have ever had.
I traveled from Greece to Rome and from Rome to Civitavecchia. I took a shower and the cold water didn't work. Literally a hot bath with 30 degrees Celsius outside.Not only that but the bath overflowed. They repaired it at midnight. Also, I paid for a cabin with a balcony and I didn't even see the sky, because above my ...
It was my first time on a cruise ship with my family. Over all I think it was a VERY nice experience. The cruise had many activities for all age groups: Teen Club (ages 12-18) and Squok club for 11 and under. We took the cruise in june. I recommend traveling with Costa during the summer, since the prices are especially low during the start of june (although the prices rise at the end of august). ...
First off, I think I owe the previous reviewers an apology! We sailed with Costa previously some years ago and felt very comfortable being English speakers and enjoyed spending time with our European counterparts, we felt that things couldn't be that different and perhaps it was just people not really used to being surrounded by the European Culture. However once boarding we soon realised that ...