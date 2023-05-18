Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Diadema

I have been cruising for more than 15 years and this was my 90th time with Costa Diadema. Otherwise, I have about 10 with Costa cruise, and the others are with MSC, NCL and others. This cruise was 21 nights from Genoa to Santos and the worst so far that I have been on was in every way. From embarking in Genoa, which lasted about 6 hours, accommodation in old cabins with old beds and pillows. The ...