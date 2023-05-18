Thumbs up for the desserts they really nailed them.
Worst cruise ever.Avoid Costa cruise ships

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Diadema

User Avatar
zhanko
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have been cruising for more than 15 years and this was my 90th time with Costa Diadema. Otherwise, I have about 10 with Costa cruise, and the others are with MSC, NCL and others. This cruise was 21 nights from Genoa to Santos and the worst so far that I have been on was in every way. From embarking in Genoa, which lasted about 6 hours, accommodation in old cabins with old beds and pillows. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Never, Never Costa Again!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Costa Diadema

User Avatar
Viajera4ever
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Would give it a zero star review. The worst cruise I’ve ever been on. This cruise was booked through YMT travel agency. Please stay away from this cruise line if you do not wish to get food poisoning and the worst overcrowded ship. The staff is rude and unless you give them a bribe, do not expect good service from them, especially in the eating facilities. We reported incidents in which food ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Costa Cruises - never again

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Costa Diadema

User Avatar
AGS_1970
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Safe yourself (litterally) and just don't book with Costa unless you want a over crowded , food poisoning, disrespectful reception, negligent safety, dirty rooms, towels and bed linning. Food is sub-quality, never warm (above 55 Celsius ), crew personnel is poorly trained and often cannot answer even simple questions. If you book early dinner, you get late seating vise versa. We got food poisoning ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Just not what the Costa is promising

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Diadema

User Avatar
Lukamik05
2-5 Cruises • Age Under 20

For the holidays me and my family went on a 7 night Mediterranean cruise with Costa Diadema. I did have somewhat of a high expectation because a lot of people were recommending us Costa, so we tried it to see how it really is for ourselves. When we arrived at the port of Savona the boarding process was quite weird and I still don’t get it till this day. Before boarding on the ship you need to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

With Gratitude for an Unforgettable Cruise: Official Report on the Exceptional Experience aboard the Costa Diadema"

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Diadema

User Avatar
Beti_slo
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

With this report, we would like to express our gratitude for the excellent experience and top-notch quality. We recently enjoyed a cruise on the Costa Diadema ship. We wish to commend the organization of events and concerts, as well as the exceptional hospitality of the staff. We felt genuinely welcomed, from the cabin crew to the waitstaff, officers, embarkation and disembarkation team. The only ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Classic Inside

Total rip-off! Stay away

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Diadema

User Avatar
Greeneyes_8
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Beginning of August, I went 7 days cruise with my husband to Europe. One of the worst vacations and most expensive by far! Be aware people, if you breath they will charge you. They even charge for stuff that gets canceled later, and of course they will not refund you back your money. When you go downstairs to discuss the refund, they will tell you to wait until your trip ends so all money will ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

BIG 60th Birthday

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Diadema

User Avatar
Stevie25763
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

First time cruisers, wife booked it for my birthday! I would like to firstly like to say a massive thank you to Kayleigh our English speaking rep onboard for making our cruise a memorable one and going the extra mile to help us! A really big thanks goes to all the crew and workers on the Diadema, they were brilliant! Admittedly the vessel is getting a bit old and tired but very clean and ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Avoid at all costs.ONLY for jokes

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Diadema

User Avatar
costad
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We just got off the boat. Worst cruise ship experience I have ever had. I traveled from Greece to Rome and from Rome to Civitavecchia. I took a shower and the cold water didn't work. Literally a hot bath with 30 degrees Celsius outside.Not only that but the bath overflowed. They repaired it at midnight. Also, I paid for a cabin with a balcony and I didn't even see the sky, because above my ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony

5-STAR comfort over all

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Diadema

User Avatar
bludoh
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

It was my first time on a cruise ship with my family. Over all I think it was a VERY nice experience. The cruise had many activities for all age groups: Teen Club (ages 12-18) and Squok club for 11 and under. We took the cruise in june. I recommend traveling with Costa during the summer, since the prices are especially low during the start of june (although the prices rise at the end of august). ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony

Traveled with children

Not all bad but the little nuances build up

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Diadema

User Avatar
agibbs
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

First off, I think I owe the previous reviewers an apology! We sailed with Costa previously some years ago and felt very comfortable being English speakers and enjoyed spending time with our European counterparts, we felt that things couldn't be that different and perhaps it was just people not really used to being surrounded by the European Culture. However once boarding we soon realised that ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Traveled with children

