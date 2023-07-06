All cabins include a phone, safe, minibar and hair dryer, attached in the vanity drawer. There is a flat-screen TV; however, channels are in multiple languages with only BBC and ship information in English. Movies are the pay-per-view kind. To activate electricity, you put your key card in a slot by the door. Extra charges apply for in-room Wi-Fi and consuming minibar items, including bottled water. The voltage is 220 or 110, with a U.S. plug in the bathroom and one at the desk/vanity. If you have lots of appliances, a voltage converter may come in handy.

All cabins have ample storage space with drawers below the desk/vanity and three wardrobes, two for hanging garments and one with shelves. Luggage fits under the bed. Walls either have a mirror or framed artwork. Colors are white bedding and reddish-orange drapes, carpet and sofa.

Bathrooms in interior, oceanview and balcony cabins each have a sink, toilet and shower, the kind with a curtain rather than a glass door. Amenities are typical of standard European hotels and more basic than Americans are accustomed to finding -- a bar of soap and a liquid gel/shampoo dispenser in the shower. That's it. You need to bring your own lotion, conditioner and washcloth. The benefit is there are plenty of empty shelves in the bathroom for stowing your personal items. Minisuite bathrooms have a similar layout with upgraded toiletries. Suites and Grand Suites have larger bathrooms with two sinks, toilet and a whirlpool tub with shower.

In addition to cabin style (interior, oceanview, balcony, suite), passengers have another choice to make, this one between four increasingly costly amenity levels. Classic cabins, generally found on the lowest decks, are the most basic and offer no extra perks. Premium cabins tend to be in more desirable locations such as midship and on higher decks. Extras include free continental breakfast in your cabin and free 24-hour room service. Samsara spa cabins on Decks 11 and 12 forward and suites, which come in five types (minisuite, suite, Grand Suite, Samsara Suite and Samsara Grand Suite), receive all the Premium extras, as well as category-specific perks detailed below.

Connecting cabins are available at interior, oceanview and balcony levels. The ship's 31 accessible cabins come in six variations. These are 13 inside Premium, six inside Samsara, eight oceanview classic, one oceanview Premium, two balcony Premium and one suite with balcony.

It pays to choose your cabin location carefully if late-night noise keeps you from sleeping. We heard complaints about disturbing music in cabins above the bars and about chairs being moved in the early morning in cabins below the pool deck. In spa cabins near the midship pool, noise from theme party bands may keep you up until 2 a.m. It's that loud.

Interior: Of the 701 interior cabins, 187 are Classic, 474 Premium and 40 Samsara spa. All measure 150 square feet. The bath and wardrobe space is the same as in oceanview cabins, but there is no dresser. Singles have a choice of 17 dedicated cabins at Classic level on Decks 1 and 2. Though these are designated as interiors, some near the bow actually have a view through two portholes.

Oceanview: Oceanview cabins come in Classic (47 cabins) or Premium (193 cabins) and measure 191 square feet. The cabin and bathroom layout is similar to balcony cabins minus the balcony. The view of the sea is through a picture window.

Balcony: Like to be close to the sea? Choose one of the new cove balcony cabins on Deck 2. The specially designed cabins built into the ship's hull create a private nook where your front row seat is as close to sea level as you can get. In all, there are 846 balcony cabins measuring 185 square feet, with a balcony of either 35 or 45 square feet. These are available in three service levels -- 110 Classic (the cove cabins), 646 Premium and 90 Samsara spa. Balconies are accessed by a glass door opening out (not sliding) and are furnished with two yellow mesh and metal chairs and a small round table.

Minisuite: The 14 minisuites are at the rear of Decks 6, 7 and 8. Due to their location, they are oddly shaped and not identical. They measure 246 square feet with a balcony ranging of 53, 86 or 215 square feet, which wraps around the ship's aft corner. Bathrooms have a shower, single sink and upgraded toiletries packed in a special box. Amenities include priority boarding and disembarkation, a bottle of sparkling wine, fresh fruit daily, an invitation to a cocktail party with the captain and a pillow menu.

Suite: There are 40 suites measuring 337 square feet including a balcony of 65 square feet, plus 10 Grand Suites of 456 square feet including an 86-square-foot balcony. Balcony suites sleep three and offer a large, but not separate, sitting area with a desk and sofa bed. A glass door leads to a private verandah. Bathrooms have two sinks and a whirlpool tub that doubles as the shower. The Grand Suites are, well, grander with everything including the whirlpool tub on a slightly larger scale. They sleep up to four. Suite passengers receive all the amenities of minisuites plus complimentary in-suite meal service, a coffee machine, bathrobes, slippers and butler service.

Spa: The 141 Samsara cabins and suites are all about quick and easy access to the spa. They are located forward on Decks 11 and 12 where an internal glass elevator surrounded by twinkling lights whisks you from your Samsara digs directly inside the spa areas on Decks 12, 14 and 15 (there is no Deck 13). Samsara cabins and suites are divided between 40 interiors, 90 balcony cabins, nine suites and two Grand Suites. Each is comfortably appointed and features a range of exclusive extras designed to offer the feel of well-being, including upgraded linens and towels. The minibar is stocked with healthy items such as juices and yogurt. Amenities at all levels include complimentary continental breakfast, 24-hour room service, robes and slippers. Elemis toiletries include shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and bath gel. For suites, add an electric kettle with a selection of teas, essential oil diffuser and a purifying filter in the shower. Four suites have a private Jacuzzi on the verandah as well as wicker-like chairs and tables. Spa cabin passengers have unlimited access to the Samsara Spa's thalassotheraphy pool, thermal rooms and sun deck. You may dine in the Samsara Restaurant free of charge for breakfast, lunch and dinner. These suites and Grand Suites receive the additional goodies of the regular suites and Grand Suites (see above).

Family: Families can book Costa's first family cabins. Located on Deck 1, the 20 outside Premium family cabins sleep five and have a double bathroom. One bathroom has a shortened tub and sink. The second has a shower, sink and toilet. Beds are one queen, two pull-down bunks and one sofa bed.