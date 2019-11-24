I must admit that it is not at all what I expected, ie excortions with bus with no a/c, staff talking in English badly about non English speaking guests, which I find extremely rude and unprofessional, one staff even told me while I was ordering my food “you are wasting my time” unfortunately for him I and my kids do understand and speak his language.. The pool? Better definition larger bathtub, ...
Just completed a 7 day cruise out of Venice on Costa Delizosa .I had been concerned about so many bad reviews prior to my departure but thankfully the cruise was all good the food cabin and service were as good as the 20 plus cruises I have been on before. Having said that all my previous cruises were on English speaking ships this being the first Italian one.All in all an enjoyable experience. I ...
Staff was very helpfull, food was fantastic. Overall I give it a 10 out of 10 in the main restaurant. We are family and we will definately use Costa Deliziosa again.
Great enternainment, overall proffesional outfit. We only did the 7 night Adriatic sea from Piraeus, rainy weather and ports visited exceed expectations.
The balconies just give you something special. Don't take any drink ...
Venice to Trieste October 2022
Balcony cabin
The positives:
Great value for money. All inclusive with a drinks package was a good idea.
Wonderful crew on board. They were all cheerful, professional and welcoming.
Good drinks package. My Drinks.
Good food. We liked that it was light and the portions were not too big.
Cabin steward was excellent. He took a real pride in ...
I have travelled on Costa before and picked this cruise for the ports and also I liked the ambiance on the ship. For any of the staff to go beyond their parameters seems impossible. To me an excellent customer service seems unattainable on Costa. This tired cruise line needs a complete rethink on what they are offering and higher management needs to give the front facing workers a bit more ...
Costa sent people to the wrong port. You don't start the embarkation process in Port of Marghera/ Venice like a lot of people thought. You start it in the port of Tronchetto. Families, old couples, me and my husband living our honeymoon, all lost in the other side of Venice. We actually only spent money with a night in tronchetto because we thought we had to travel all the way to the port of ...
The COSTA COVID Activities are far too hard compared with other Cruise companies. Costa guests are NOT allowed to go alone from the board (in other Cruise companies is this allowed). You feel like in jail if you go with COSTA!
It is better to wait with cruises with Costa as long as the COVID activities are mandatory.
We had to book for every port a costa trip. Even if we would only to go in ...
It's a lovely ship and service, cleanliness and food are just alright. You shouldn't complain.
You may not like the food, but it is well cooked and in copious quantities.
Unfortunately, we were hit several times by toxic paint fumes in our cabin, which were so powerful that we couldn't be there.
Our steward Adi was just quite real and service minded. Our butler could learn a lot from ...
The balconies just give ...
It is my 3th cruise... and Costa Deliziosa is the worst ever. We sail from Venice to Grecia and Montenegro... The logistic was terrible. They should choose more waisley the times in the ports. The time they give us was in each port SUCKS. Everthing on board costs a lot of money it's OVERRATED....the entertaiment in specific the shows was like seeing beginners in a performace, ZERO ...