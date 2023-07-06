All regular cabins, from insides to those with private verandahs, are reasonably roomy and are decorated in an orange/pink/brown color scheme. Insides measure 161 square feet, outsides 194 square feet and balconies 248 square feet. Each has a private bath (shower-only, minimal toiletries, decent storage), a queen bed that converts to twins, a desk/vanity, three-section closet with hanging space and shelves, and a flat-screen television offering satellite TV and videos and movies on demand. Staterooms also have air-conditioning, a mini-bar, safe, hairdryer and a phone. Outside cabins and above also feature a sofa (some fold out to create additional sleeping areas), and cabins with balconies each have two metal-and-mesh chairs and a small table outside.

Costa was ahead of its time when it introduced a "neighborhood" of cabins on Deck 8, situated around the spa area; these specifically noted Samsara cabins and suites are meant for travelers who want to focus on health and wellness while cruising. The cabins themselves are the same size as regular insides and balconies (Samsara Suites are 355 square feet), but have different decor and some extra features, such as a scent diffuser, organic cotton towels and bathrobes, and a kettle for tea. These spa staterooms include perks such as dining at the Samsara Restaurant, a "welcome ritual" of spa treatments and fitness lessons, private access to the spa via a glass elevator, a healthier minibar selection and free, 24-hour room service menu.

Mini-suites (273 square feet) are a bit larger than regular balcony cabins and have upgraded furnishings. Standard suites (414 square feet) have a bedroom with sitting area that is separated by a half wall from an anteroom with the vanity and storage space, a bathroom with two sinks and a Jacuzzi tub, and a balcony with lounge chairs. Grand Suites, at 563 square feet, are similarly laid out, just with much more space.

The most gorgeous suite, if you're in the mood for a splurge, is the Panorama. Located aft and measuring 672 square feet, its best feature is its wraparound balcony with chaise and dining table, but there's plenty to like inside, as well. The suite is about the width of two regular cabins, so it feels spacious. It includes a vanity, desk, queen bed that converts to twins, seating area and lovely bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and two sinks.

Suite-dwellers have access to lots of perks, including concierge and butler service, priority embarkation, pillow menus, upgraded bath products, free in-cabin continental breakfast on request, free 24-hour room service and the option to make dinner reservations in the main restaurant.