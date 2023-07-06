Spa & Fitness

Costa Deliziosa has two pools on Deck 9, the Azzurro Blu pool midship and the Acqua Regina Pool aft. The midship pool is the main pool, flanked by two hot tubs, mesh-and-metal loungers, a giant movie screen and a bandstand with lots of space for dancing (both day and night) and pool games. The open-air aft pool also has two hot tubs. A little kids wading pool is located in the Squok Club outdoor play area on Deck 11.

The upper sun decks have some nicer furnishings -- wicker seating with plastic cushions, as well as a few very quirky-looking chairs. Here, you can also find a few odd changing rooms that don't quite have full walls.

The Samsara Spa is always a strong point on Costa's ships. It's a playground for the holistic-minded and offers a thalassotherapy pool, an array of aromatic steam rooms, all sorts of spa services (from massage to acupuncture), a row of sun beds and an Asian-inspired retreat where you're served tea after treatments. While the facilities are definitely superior to other cruise ships, the design is a bit odd, requiring spa-goers to lock and unlock doors to get to different areas.

The two-deck spa is on Decks 9 and 10 forward with treatment rooms, a beauty salon and a fitness center with space for group glasses and cardio equipment. There's also a thermal suite with a tepidarium, laconium, Oriental and aroma steam baths, thalassotherapy pool, Temple of Peace relaxation area and tea house. This area is free to use for Samsara cabin and suite passengers; all other passengers can purchase a day pass for 38 euros. (Cruiselong passes are also available.) The spa locker rooms each have free-to-use saunas and steam rooms if you don't want to splurge.

Deliziosa offers some high-tech fun on its upper decks. The golf simulator on Deck 10 is highly sophisticated and offers 37 different courses to virtually play. There's also a more low-tech putting green. On the same deck, the Grand Prix driving simulator gives you the chance to simultaneously thrill and scare yourself at rapid speeds. You'll shell out 12 to 18 euros for three, five or seven laps.

On the lower tech side, Deck 11 sports a jogging/rollerskating track. Also on this deck is a multipurpose sports court.