It was a wonderful experience for me. I loved everything: the service, the entertainment, the restaurants, the cabins. The entertainment program exceeded all expectations. Each show and performance was full of energy and creativity, making each evening unforgettable. All the staff were very friendly and pleasant. And they did their job perfectly. Everything was clean and tidy. The attention to ...
We knew the reviews were bad when we booked this last minute cruise and I don't regret going as we wanted to do something fun for NYE. We did Dubai - Dubai 7 days. The NYE vibe was great because of the other passengers and the big countdown show. But outside of this event on the calander I would have been really angry at myself for booking this for 2800 euros.
Overall the issues ...
We have travelled twice on Celebrity before, but liked the look of the Smeralda. Costa changed itinirary from Genova --> Genova to Genova --> Tenerife, while at the same time cutting the cruise 1 day short (equal to 14%, without giving us any compensation whatsoever). So, our first impression was not overly positive. It did not improve.
Water, tea, coffee and juice were included. Or so it said, ...
Nice ship, but food was terrible. And overcrowded.
Food: Completely tasteless and lack of any european feel for taste, quality and presentation.
Wines were good.
Ice Cream bar (option): ok/good
Bars: only cheap standard drinks. They couldn't make a Whisky sour at any bar (no eggs).
+ they had weissbier amongst beers
Breakfasts: overcrowded - breakfasts were a nightmare. Like a ...
Let's not call it a cruise,it's more a ferry that keeps picking up the guests in even port. So, every port baggage in the corridor, no steward available cause they have to do turnover. Food is absolutely tasteless and boring. Ship itself is nice but crew makes it the worst ever. I haven't seen so many rude people working in one place ever. Managment walks around barely saying hi,security scans ...
The ship was Beautiful, Most of the crew members were nice, but some of them acted as if they paid for our cruise. Lots of events during the evening and practically no events or repetitive during the day. In the "Colisseo" there are a lots of seats that are practically useless because you cant' see anything because there is a pillar in front of you. There are even seats behind the stage (how can ...
staff was rude , specially the “my tours” staff and most of the staff didn’t speak english. The pool was very very small and full of children making noise is impossible to go to the pool and be chilling peacefully. To many people for the ship capacity so the buffet was very full and messy , you couldn’t get anything done without a queue. The “all inclusive” deal is not worth it because there’s 16 ...
Prior to boarding customer service 5 star both head office & ground staff. Cabin, spacious/ new with quality fittings. On board staff mainly Italian and extremely helpful and really care. Was avoiding using any cruise lines connected to Carnival as past experience was completely ripped off with their penny pinching as using staff from 3rd world countries to save $ and terrible food but Costa ...
I want to give a fair review although this is the worst of my cruises after their staff refused to return items we lost in the cabin.
We ended up on this cruise for the last minute due to change of other travel plans. Before booking I read all the negative reviews of this cruise company and viewed many youtube videos with ship tours, and most of them quite neutral. I thought I knew what to ...
A complete mess. The food is tasteless, old, yesterday and cold. Breakfast includes yesterday's cold baked potatoes straight from the fridge. Omelet and scrambled eggs are cold and yesterday. Your kitchen food, tragedy and nightmare. There were not even fresh vegetables like fresh cucumbers or fresh tomatoes. There is no buffet. Food is rationed, the chefs do not understand what the customer ...