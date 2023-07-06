  • Write a Review
Costa Smeralda Review

30 reviews
Costa Smeralda (the name means Emerald in Italian and the ship is named after Sardinia's popular tourist coast), will be the Carnival Corp.-owned brand's first LNG (liquefied natural gas)-powered ship.

The 6,518-passenger (at maximum capacity) ship is currently being built in the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland and will launch in October 2019. A sister ship will be delivered by Meyer Turku in 2021.

Costa Smerelda will weigh in at 182,700 gross tons and will have 2,612 cabins. It is one of seven new LNG-powered ships ordered by Carnival Corp. -- the first will be German-based brand AIDAnova which launches in fall 2018. U.K. line P&O Cruises also has a LNG-powered ship on order, which will launch in 2020.

LNG is the world’s cleanest burning fossil fuel. It will be stored in special tanks onboard the ship and will be used to generate 100 percent of the energy required for navigation and onboard services, thanks to dual-fuel hybrid engines. The use of LNG is a major innovation in terms of environmental impact, as it will significantly reduce exhaust gas emissions, in particular sulphur, nitrogen, carbon dioxide and particulate matter.

Costa hasn't released many details on what to expect onboard Smeralda, but the line has revealed that the cabins will be designed by Milan-based architectural studio Dordoni Architetti. The firm is one of four commissioned to design the ship, and the overall design will be led by Adam D. Tihany, who has worked on numerous ships including Celebrity's Solstice class and Seabourn Encore and Ovation.

The designs will be based on Italian cities with each deck represented by a well-known destination. Cabins will feature a photographic panel with an embedded television depicting an Italian city view. Bathroom walls will be cladded to look like marble and a full height window in the shower will be designed to create the feel of more space and improve lighting. All the cabin furniture will be custom made by leading Italian furniture manufacturers.

Costa Smeralda will sail in the Western Mediterranean, with itineraries on sale in early 2018.

The two LNG Costa ships -- as well as two new ships for AIDA Cruises -- are part of a multibillion dollar contract signed with the two Meyer shipyards in Turku (Finland) and Papenburg (Germany).

About

Passengers: 6600
Crew: 1682
Passenger to Crew: 3.92:1
Shore Excursions: 236

Sails To

Mediterranean, Middle East

Sails From

Marseille, Genoa, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo, Abu Dhabi, Dubai

More about Costa Smeralda

Where does Costa Smeralda sail from?

Costa Smeralda departs from Marseille, Genoa, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai

Where does Costa Smeralda sail to?

Costa Smeralda cruises to Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Palermo (Sicily), Rome (Civitavecchia), Genoa, Ibiza, Sardinia, Naples, Taormina (Messina), Athens (Piraeus), Haifa (Tel Aviv), Aqaba (Petra), Salalah, Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha

How much does it cost to go on Costa Smeralda?

Cruises on Costa Smeralda start from $236 per person.
Costa Smeralda Cruiser Reviews

Nice Experiences

I readed a lots of bad reviews about Costa Smeralda.Read More
JanBuric

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

Pleasantly Surprised

We chose Costa because we honeymooned on a Costa ship 19 years ago, and we would for sure book again. Give the Smerlda a chance and booked a suite if at all possible!Read More
Katelois101

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

The Good and the Bad!

The truth is you can't pay Costa money and expect NCL quality. Value for money wise - I thought it was very good.Read More
fowler9

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Perfectly fine and met expectations

Essentially, we paid less than 50% for the "same" cruise on Smeralda.Read More
ani4ani

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

