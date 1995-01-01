  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Compare Costa Ships Side by Side

We found you 11 ships

Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)

Costa Cruises

Costa Smeralda

26 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$47

/night

Passengers: 6,600 (maximum capacity)

Crew: 1,682

Launched: 2019

Ratio: 3.92:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Marseille, Genoa, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Palma de Mallorca

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Costa Toscana (Photo/Costa Cruises)

Costa Cruises

Costa Toscana

1 Review
Rooms Starting At
$52

/night

Passengers: 6,554

Crew: 1,678

Ratio: 3.91:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Marseille, Santos (Sao Paulo), Valencia, Rome, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Barcelona, Abu Dhabi, Dubai

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Costa Deliziosa (Photo: Costa Cruises)

Costa Cruises

Costa Deliziosa

167 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$53

/night

Passengers: 2,260

Crew: 1,050

Launched: 2010

Ratio: 2.15:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Venice, Barcelona, Genoa, Marseille, Rome, Civitavecchia

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Costa Venezia (Image: Costa Cruises)

Costa Cruises

Costa Venezia

15 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$53

/night

Passengers: 5,260

Crew: 1,278

Launched: 2019

Ratio: 4.12:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Istanbul, Haifa, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron

FEATURES:

Juventus Turin Museum
Bella Bar
Burano Pool Bar
Lanai BBQ
Calle Larga Boutiques
Onboard Movies
Canal Grande Restaurant
Dim Sum
Costa Cruises

Costa Favolosa

92 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$55

/night

Passengers: 2,968

Launched: 2011

Size: Large

Departs From: Barcelona, Santos (Sao Paulo), Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Genoa, Stockholm, Marseille, Valencia, Amsterdam, Ijmuiden, Toulon

FEATURES:

Sala Carte
Ristorante Samsara
Nightly Music
Pools
Art Gallery
Club Favolosa
Venus Beauty
Library
Costa Cruises

Costa Fortuna

159 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$58

/night

Passengers: 2,702

Crew: 1,068

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.53:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Ijmuiden, Barcelona, Genoa, Marseille, Stockholm, Santos (Sao Paulo), Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Toulon

FEATURES:

Water Slide
Pools
Buffet Restaurant Cristoforo Colombo 1954
Internet
Piano Bar Conte Rosso 1921
Squok Club
Virtual Reality
Bar Costa
Costa Cruises

Costa Diadema

138 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59

/night

Passengers: 3,693

Crew: 1,253

Launched: 2014

Ratio: 2.95:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Genoa, Barcelona, Kiel, Copenhagen, Marseille, Valencia, Catania, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Lisbon

FEATURES:

Lido Stella del Sud
Teatro Emerald
Team Costa
Venus Beauty
Salone La Buena
Ristorante Sissi
Comedy Shows
Sala Desirée
Costa Cruises

Costa Pacifica

131 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$68

/night

Passengers: 2,930

Crew: 1,068

Launched: 2007

Ratio: 2.74:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Genoa, Barcelona, Marseille, Bari, La Romana

FEATURES:

Solarium
Classico Amapola Bar
Squok Club
Samsara Restaurant
Jogging Track
Tour Office
Club Blue Moon
Imagine Library
Costa Cruises

Costa Firenze

4 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$71

/night

Passengers: 5,246

Launched: 2020

Size: Mega

Departs From: Dubai, Genoa, Marseille, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Kiel, Santos (Sao Paulo)

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Costa Cruises

Costa Fascinosa

108 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$72

/night

Passengers: 2,962

Launched: 2012

Size: Large

Departs From: Genoa, Barcelona, Marseille, Kiel, Guadeloupe, Copenhagen, Valencia, Lisbon, Ijmuiden

FEATURES:

Sala Carte
Jogging Track
Lido Belvedere
Ponte Aperto
Hot Tubs
Squok Club
Ristorante Samsara
Costa Cruises

Costa Luminosa

171 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$111

/night

Passengers: 2,260

Crew: 1,050

Launched: 2009

Ratio: 2.15:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Marseille, Genoa, Barcelona, Venice, Buenos Aires, Dubrovnik, Rome, Civitavecchia

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
