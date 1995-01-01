Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Costa Cruises
Costa Smeralda
26 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$47
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
6,600 (maximum capacity)
Crew:
1,682
Launched:
2019
Ratio:
3.92:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Marseille, Genoa, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Palma de Mallorca
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Costa Cruises
Costa Toscana
1 Review
Rooms Starting At
$52
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
6,554
Crew:
1,678
Ratio:
3.91:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Marseille, Santos (Sao Paulo), Valencia, Rome, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Barcelona, Abu Dhabi, Dubai
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Costa Cruises
Costa Deliziosa
167 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$53
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,260
Crew:
1,050
Launched:
2010
Ratio:
2.15:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Venice, Barcelona, Genoa, Marseille, Rome, Civitavecchia
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Costa Cruises
Costa Venezia
15 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$53
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
5,260
Crew:
1,278
Launched:
2019
Ratio:
4.12:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Istanbul, Haifa, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron
FEATURES:
Juventus Turin Museum
Bella Bar
Burano Pool Bar
Lanai BBQ
Calle Larga Boutiques
Onboard Movies
Canal Grande Restaurant
Dim Sum
Hide Details
Costa Cruises
Costa Favolosa
92 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$55
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,968
Launched:
2011
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Barcelona, Santos (Sao Paulo), Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Genoa, Stockholm, Marseille, Valencia, Amsterdam, Ijmuiden, Toulon
FEATURES:
Sala Carte
Ristorante Samsara
Nightly Music
Pools
Art Gallery
Club Favolosa
Venus Beauty
Library
Hide Details
Costa Cruises
Costa Fortuna
159 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$58
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,702
Crew:
1,068
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.53:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Ijmuiden, Barcelona, Genoa, Marseille, Stockholm, Santos (Sao Paulo), Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Toulon
FEATURES:
Water Slide
Pools
Buffet Restaurant Cristoforo Colombo 1954
Internet
Piano Bar Conte Rosso 1921
Squok Club
Virtual Reality
Bar Costa
Hide Details
Costa Cruises
Costa Diadema
138 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$59
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,693
Crew:
1,253
Launched:
2014
Ratio:
2.95:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Genoa, Barcelona, Kiel, Copenhagen, Marseille, Valencia, Catania, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Lisbon
FEATURES:
Lido Stella del Sud
Teatro Emerald
Team Costa
Venus Beauty
Salone La Buena
Ristorante Sissi
Comedy Shows
Sala Desirée
Hide Details
Costa Cruises
Costa Pacifica
131 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$68
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,930
Crew:
1,068
Launched:
2007
Ratio:
2.74:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Genoa, Barcelona, Marseille, Bari, La Romana
FEATURES:
Solarium
Classico Amapola Bar
Squok Club
Samsara Restaurant
Jogging Track
Tour Office
Club Blue Moon
Imagine Library
Hide Details
Costa Cruises
Costa Firenze
4 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$71
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
5,246
Launched:
2020
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Dubai, Genoa, Marseille, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Kiel, Santos (Sao Paulo)
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Costa Cruises
Costa Fascinosa
108 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$72
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,962
Launched:
2012
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Genoa, Barcelona, Marseille, Kiel, Guadeloupe, Copenhagen, Valencia, Lisbon, Ijmuiden
FEATURES:
Sala Carte
Jogging Track
Lido Belvedere
Ponte Aperto
Hot Tubs
Squok Club
Ristorante Samsara
Ristorante Samsara
Hide Details
Costa Cruises
Costa Luminosa
171 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$111
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,260
Crew:
1,050
Launched:
2009
Ratio:
2.15:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Marseille, Genoa, Barcelona, Venice, Buenos Aires, Dubrovnik, Rome, Civitavecchia
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
