Cushions and bed runners, in a geometric pattern of blues and creams, contrast with the crisp white bedlinen, but although smart, are not very modern. Storage is good, with a full height wardrobe, chest of drawers and under-bed storage for suitcases (although you might struggle with very large suitcases as you have to angle them between the wall and the bed to get them under). Overall, the feeling is comfortable rather than luxurious.

As an expedition ship, there are no balcony rooms, but all of the rooms feature good-sized windows above wainscoting level that let in plenty of light. Due to the possibility of saltwater spray when underway, the windows do not open, but cabins are air-conditioned. There are no temperature controllers in the cabins, so if passengers find the cabin too hot or cold, they need to contact the purser who will adjust it (a nuisance if you wake up over-heated in the middle of the night). There are no televisions, telephones, minibars or tea and coffee-making facilities in the cabins, but there are tea and coffee stations on both Decks A and C. All cabins are fitted with Australian three-slotted electrical outlets and there is a Bluetooth speaker with alarm and charger for phones or tablets. For safety reasons there is a no-key policy, although cabins can be locked from the inside. There has never been a problem regarding valuables, but if passengers desire, they can leave valuables with the purser.

Bathroom layouts are identical across all cabins and are generous for a ship of this size, with hand basins just inside the door, a toilet, and shower recess at the end, with Deluxe Staterooms having a slightly larger shower recess. Bathrooms also have a nautical feel with teak cupboard doors and fiddle rail shelf trim. Most showers feature a corner half-seat, inbuilt shelf and a lip high enough to stop the shower curtain from dripping on the floor. A retractable clothesline comes in handy for drying wet swimming costumes. Water pressure is quite strong, even when everyone returns for a shower after swimming, and hot water is plentiful. Toiletries are by The White Company London and include hand soap, shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and body moisturiser. With a shelf below the mirror and a cupboard beneath the hand basin, there is ample space to store toiletry bags and there are plenty of towel rails and hooks. As well as a wall-mounted hair dryer there is a power point and shaver plug. Cabins are serviced twice daily.

Deluxe Staterooms: Four Deluxe Staterooms are the largest in size, measuring 15sqm (162 square feet) and are located near the stern of the middle Deck B, with quick access to the Bridge on the same level, the Sun Deck on the upper level and the Dining Room on the lower level. As with most other cabins, beds can be double or twin. The extra space in these cabins means there is room for a larger desk/dressing table and a sofa, which converts to a single bed for triple occupancy. The two deluxe staterooms either side at the stern include windows along two sides for even more light, although there is passing traffic outside the stern windows as fellow passengers and crew access the outside stern stairs between decks.

Upper Deck Staterooms: The nine Upper Deck Staterooms are also located on the middle Deck B (yes, the name is a bit confusing) and are slightly smaller at 14 square metres (151 square feet). Passengers have the choice of double or twin beds but there is no sofa and the desk/dressing table is much smaller and doubles as a bedside table. Being centrally located, these cabins also have good access to the Bridge, Dining Room and Lounge.

Staterooms: Identical in size and features to the Upper Deck Staterooms at 14 square metres (151 square feet) the four Staterooms are located mid-ship on lower Deck C, the same level as the dining room and glass-bottom boat boarding platform. Beds can be double or twin.

Cabins: Also located on lower Deck C the five Cabins vary in size from 10.5 square metres to 14 square metres (141 to 151 square feet) and feature twin beds only. Windows in these cabins have a slight obstruction through structural railings outside.