The bed itself has a timber frame around it with a set of four built-in drawers at the foot. There is a wardrobe with hanging and drawer space and a desk, also with four drawers. In some of the accommodation, the wardrobe and desk are side-by-side and incorporated as one piece of furniture. Whatever the configuration of the furniture, the desk also doubles as a dressing table complete with wall mirror and wall-mounted hair dryer. A small chair fits neatly under the desktop. A bedside table also provides storage for books.

Beds are fitted with crisp, white sheets and topped with a patterned bed runner and matching throw pillows that add a splash of colour. The bathroom, though compact, is adequate and large enough for most people; there's a wash basin with a storage area beneath for toiletries, a toilet and a shower with shower curtain. There are plenty of white towels. Toiletries comprise small containers of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion and cakes of soap.

While cabins are comfortable, they do not have the extras of today's modern cruise ships. There are no TVs and no telephones. They are perfectly suited for expedition cruising, providing all the things passengers need to relax after a busy day exploring -- a good bed, plenty of strong hot water in the showers, soft towels and reading lights for relaxing with a book in bed.

All cabins are air-conditioned and those on the top three decks have picture windows; a handful of twin-bedded cabins on D Deck have portholes. There are no balcony cabins and no interior (or inside) cabins on the ship.

Deluxe Stateroom: The six deluxe staterooms are located on the top two decks --A and B Deck -- with three on each level. Each stateroom measures 17 square metres (185 square feet). Half of the cabins have double beds (there are two of these on A Deck) and the other three have twin beds. Drawers are incorporated into the bed frame, while there is a wardrobe and desk unit, and a free-standing bedside table. Deluxe cabins are slightly bigger than the standard cabins, have two picture windows instead of one and the addition of a small two-person sofa. The bathrooms are standard across the ship. They all have a mirror above the sink, as well as a full-length mirror attached to the bathroom door.

Upper Deck Stateroom: There are eight upper deck staterooms, all located on Deck B. Half have double beds and half have twins. They measure 14 square metres (151 square feet). They are similar to the deluxe stateroom, however there is no sofa and only one picture window.

Staterooms: Four staterooms are located on C Deck. They are the same as the upper deck stateroom (measuring 14 square metres), but one deck below.

Cabins: Five cabins, measuring 10 square metres (108 sq. ft.), are located on C and D decks. They are the ship's lead-in accommodation and all have twin beds and portholes.